Darryl Martin is now a city councilman, Victor Gomez and Jeff Massengill are both returning to the Coastal Bend College board of trustees and Theresa Arthur will stay on the Beeville ISD board, according to the unofficial election results released Saturday night by Bee County Elections Administrator Laura Warnix.
Martin beat out three other candidates to win the Ward 4 seat on the Beeville City Council.
Martin received a total of 65 votes, 39 of which came during early voting, to win 34.76% of the total votes cast in the election. He beat out Dara Carrillo, Ray Garcia and Mark Gallagher for the council seat.
Gomez and Massengill both scored landslide victories to win seats on the CBC board.
Gomez, the incumbent, beat out Sid Arismendez by nearly 800 votes to win the Place 4 seat. Gomez collected 1,120 of the 1,473 votes cast in the election, a 76.04% share.
Arismendez, who had vacated his Place 2 seat on the board specifically so he could oppose Gomez, collected 353 total votes.
Massengill, who previously served on the CBC board from 2014 to 2020, will return to the board after beating out Elia Martin by nearly 800 votes. Massengill collected 75.89% (or 1,124) of the 1,481 votes cast in the race for the Place 2 seat.
Velma Elizalde and Jerry Sanchez, who both ran unopposed but had to appear on the ballot by law, won the Place 5 and Place 7 seats, respectively.
Arthur, the incumbent, beat out Mickie Treviño to win the Sub-district II seat on the BISD board. She collected 431 total votes, which gave her a 62.19% share of the 693 total votes cast.
The two constitutional amendments on the ballot also passed by wide margins.
Proposition 1, which related to authorizing a limitation on ad valorem taxes for elderly and disabled homeowners, passed with an 86.91% share of “for” votes across the state.
Proposition 2, which will up the state’s homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, passed with an 84.82% share of “for” votes.
In Bee County, Prop 1 passed 1,280 to 189, while Prop 2 passed 1,149 to 320.
All results are considered unofficial until the votes are canvassed.
