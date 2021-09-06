'Maskerade': BISD defies governor’s order, reinstitutes mask mandate

The Beeville Independent School District joined a growing number of districts across the state of Texas to re-institute a mask mandate.
The district, in a letter sent to parents and guardians via email Aug. 26, announced that it was issuing a mandatory mask mandate for all students and staff effective Friday, Aug. 27.
The letter also said that the mandate would remain in place through at least Monday, Oct. 11.
“In an effort to mitigate the uptick of COVID-19 cases across Bee County, Beeville ISD will be issuing a mandatory mask mandate for all students and staff effective Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, through Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Masks will be required in all indoor spaces across the district, including school buses and gyms,” read the letter, which was signed by district Superintendent Travis Fanning.
Gov. Greg Abbott, in Executive Order GA-38, forbade governmental entities, including school districts, from mandating masks.
Multiple districts across the state, including some of the largest districts in the state in Austin, Dallas and Houston, openly defied that order by mandating masks.
That led to a litany of lawsuits that challenged the governor’s authority to issue such a ban, including one from the city of San Antonio and Bexar County, which won a temporary restraining order against the governor’s order in district court.
That order was then blocked by the Texas Supreme Court on the same day that Beeville ISD announced its new mandate.
The court, in its ruling, said that it is granting the governor the right enforce his ban.
“The status quo, for many months, has been gubernatorial oversight of such decisions at both the state and local levels,” the court’s ruling read.
“That status quo should remain in place while the court of appeals, and potentially this court, examine the parties’ merits arguments to determine whether plaintiffs have demonstrated a probable right to the relief sought.”
The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton then posted a message on Facebook addressed to all Texans that, because of the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling, public schools cannot mandate masks.
That post also called for parents whose public schools are requiring makes to email the attorney general’s office.
Fanning, in the letter announcing the district’s ban, said that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) “confirmed that the provisions of the governor’s Executive Order GA-38 which prohibit mask mandates are not being enforced due to ongoing litigation.”
“Therefore, we can legally decide to mandate masks in the best interest of our students and staff,” Fanning’s letter continued.
He doubled down on the district’s right to mandate masks despite the attorney general’s statement in a separate interview Aug. 27.
“We consulted with our legal counsel also and then we went back and read through the things that TEA had given us as guidance and so we made our decision, with the board of trustees, we looked at those things and we made a decision what was best for our students and best for our community.”
He said there was a “possibility” that the district would hear from the attorney general.
He then added that “technically” the district isn’t breaking state law by defying the governor’s executive order.
“I’ll say that, No. 1, technically we wouldn’t be (breaking state law) because that ruling that happened yesterday was dealing with a county and not necessarily a ruling of an ISD or school districts and things of that nature. And so, we’re still watching to see what happens,” Fanning said.
“If they come back that GA-38 is now back in full effect, that means we gotta regroup, meet and decide what course of action we want to take from there. I think ultimately, our main goal, we understand what’s the governor’s perspective and things of that nature, but at the end of the day, I have to be able to go to bed at night knowing I have done everything in my power to protect our students and protect our staff and just to keep our city safe.”
Fanning said that, on the first day of the ban, the district saw “99.9%” compliance from students.
“They understood,” he said. “I think our principals did an amazing job of really explaining the why behind it.”
The Bee County Office of Emergency Management said in a post on Facebook that the current number of active cases in the county is 514 as of Aug. 27.
The organization also said there are 33 patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 and 10 of them are on ventilators.
According to the update, 96% of those 33 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are not vaccinated against the disease.
According to the COVID-19 vaccine tracker maintained by the Rochester (New York) Democrat and Chronicle, which compiles information from state and county health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.78% of Bee County residents are fully vaccinated and 46.53% have received at least one dose of the vaccination as of Aug. 27.
Fanning, in the interview Aug. 27, said he didn’t know the exact number of positive cases among students across the district, but did say the district saw an “uptick from just your normal like single digits into double digits.”
