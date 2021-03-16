Masks will stay at schools

Masks may no longer be required by the state of Texas, but they will still be a regular site at Bee County schools.
The Beeville, Pettus and Skidmore-Tynan school districts all released statements last week saying that they will continue to require masks at all schools buildings and facilities.
Beeville ISD announced its plan to keep the status quo with a Facebook post on March 2 just hours after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he was lifting the statewide mask mandate, effective March 10.
“Following today’s announcement by Gov. Abbott lifting the mask mandate, Beeville ISD will continue to require masks in all schools and district facilities,” the post read. “The overall health and safety of our community remains a priority. Retaining our mask procedures will ensure a safe learning environment for all students, teachers and staff.”
The post also said that the district was waiting for additional guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Education Agency and the University Interscholastic League.
“At this time, we are continuing our practices and procedures as we have had for the entire school year,” said BISD Director of Communications Myra Barrera in a text message on March 5.
Skidmore-Tynan Superintendent Richard Waterhouse released a letter to all parents and guardians on March 2 as well.
That letter read, in part, that the district will review the governor’s order and await guidance from the TEA, but that its COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines will remain in place for the time being.
Pettus Superintendent Mike Homann provided an update about his district’s plan in a letter dated March 5.
In that letter, Homann said “the new executive order should not affect school district COVID-19 safety protocols.”
He also added that the revised guidelines released by the TEA on March 4 allowed districts to continue with their mask requirements.
Those guidelines also included language that allowed districts to lift all mask mandates, but left the final say to each individual school district.
“Pettus is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the letter read, “and we will continue with COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask wearing, social distancing and remote instruction (for those that choose) until further notice.”
As of March 5, Pawnee ISD had not released a public statement about whether it would continue requiring masks and Superintendent Michelle Hartmann could not be reached for comment.
The UIL, shortly after the TEA released its revised guidelines on March 4, also announced that it was modifying its risk mitigation guidelines.
The UIL’s new guidelines include allowing the elimination of mask mandates at events as well as the limit on spectator capacity and specialized seating arrangements.
