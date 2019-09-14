Masons lay cornerstone at county jail

BEEVILLE — Saturday morning’s symbolic cornerstone ceremony at the Bee County Jail was considered a rare treat, even for longtime Masons.
A group of some top Masonic leaders in Texas arrived at the jail just before the 9:30 a.m. ceremony Aug. 31.
The event was led by Deputy Grand Master Paul D. Underwood of the Grand Lodge of Texas A.F.&A.M.
Others included in the ceremony were District Deputy Grand Master of Masonic District 38 Tommy Terry, Pro Tem Grand Senior Warden Alvin Holoman, Grand Junior Warden and Past Master of Masonic Lodge 261 of Beeville John Young and Grand Marshal for the Grand Lodge of Texas Don Angell.
Several local Masons who have been active in the organization for years said it was the first time they had witnessed the ceremony.
“It is important for us to be here to show our support for law enforcement,” Underwood told those assembled at the new jail.
He explained the history of the observance those gathered were about to witness.
“The same ceremony was used to dedicate many of the great cathedrals of Europe,” Underwood explained.
He added that Masons in the United States had been conducting the same formality since 1734.
More than 115 courthouses and countless schools have been the subject of similar cornerstone dedication ceremonies for more than a century.
The ceremony was mentioned in various places in the Holy Bible, Underwood stressed, and it has been practiced by modern Masons for hundreds of years.
The rite has been performed before the opening of thousands of churches and public buildings.
The group of men conducting the ritual showed how ancient tools like the level, the square and the plumb have been used for centuries to perfectly align a cornerstone.
The Masons also anointed the symbolic stone with corn, wine and oil in keeping with the ancient ceremony.
Underwood explained that once the cornerstone was perfectly aligned, all the other stones placed in the construction of a building would be aligned with it.
He also explained that the cornerstone they were using in the ceremony was a symbol and said the real cornerstone had been installed on the county jail building days earlier.
After the program, members of the Bee County Commissioners Court stood with the county judge and sheriff beside the cornerstone that had been installed.
One of the local Masons attending the event, businessman John Fulghum, said this week that it was the first time he had witnessed the ceremony. He said many members of the Masonic order have never seen it performed.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.