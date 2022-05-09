Randy Ray Gutierrez, the Mathis man convicted of two felony counts of super aggravated child sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child in February, was sentenced to 75 years in prison April 25.
Gutierrez, 40, was sentenced to 75 years on the two counts of sexual assault and 20 years on the count of indecency with a child, the maximum sentence for the offense, by 36th District Judge Starr Bauer. The three sentences will be served concurrently.
Under terms of the sentencing for the two counts of sexual assault, Gutierrez will not be eligible for parole.
The Mathis man was found guilty on all three counts earlier this year in Bauer’s court.
Gutierrez was charged with the three felonies after an 11-year-old victim reported that he had molested her.
The case included evidence that Gutierrez kidnapped and restrained the victim’s mother while sexually assaulting the daughter. Testimony during the trial also revealed that the victim was drugged with methamphetamine at least once.
The victim testified in open court about multiple incidents of sexual abuse, as did the victim’s mother, who detailed incidents where she was bound and restrained in the bathroom of a home in Tynan multiple times while Gutierrez was high on meth.
It took the jury two days of deliberation to return a verdict of guilty on all three counts.
“I want to commend the victim in this case for her tremendous courage in coming forward and confronting her abuser. Her life was shattered by the abuse suffered at the hands of the Defendant and I hope this verdict gives her some measure of peace,” said Assistant District Attorney Brian Watson, who presented the case for the state of Texas. “I want to thank the Jury for their focus and resolve in this egregious case. They stepped up and protected the victim and our community from a dangerous repeat predator. I also want to thank Judge Bauer for issuing an appropriate sentence that is commensurate with the outrageous nature of the offense. “
