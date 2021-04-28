Those running ins local elections on May 1 recently answered a few questions posed to them from the Bee-Picayune. Below are the answers submitted.
Beeville City Council
Ward I
Ford Patton (incumbent)
What is your occupation?
I am retired after more than 40 years experience in local government administration including more than 38 years service in a managerial capacity, most of which was spent in a city manager position, and two years service as an elected city council representative.
What is your educational background?
I am a graduate of Beeville schools including Saint Joseph’s Catholic School and A. C. Jones High School where I graduated with honors. I then attended the University of Texas at Austin where I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
There is no replacement for the extensive amount of experience and knowledge that I have gained in over 40 years of public service. Issues presented to the city council for action are often complex, and an individual with a thorough understanding of the issue is in a better position to make an informed decision for citizens as opposed to an individual who is learning on the job. It is important to learn from the past, what works and what doesn’t work, so that knowledge can be used to best solve future challenges in a cost-effective manner.
A few examples of my expertise include:
•Budget preparation – Cities can only operate if adequate funds are allocated by a budget to accomplish goals. I have prepared budgets for presentation to city councils, and I know the importance of preparing balanced budgets that allocate sufficient funds to accomplish goals of the city.
•Basic services – Citizens expect and deserve first class streets, water and sewage service, police and fire protection. All of these come with a price tag, and I know how to fund them with the least impact on the taxpayer. A good example is Beeville’s street maintenance sales tax, which I recommended to the city council approximately 15 years ago, and was subsequently approved by voters. It provides annual funds for maintenance of city streets without any property tax or sales tax increase.
•Local government knowledge – Beeville is a Home Rule city which depends on its city charter for authority and direction. I have extensive background knowledge of the important role that home rule cities play in Texas. I chaired the city’s recent Charter Revision Committee which submitted recommended city charter amendments to the city council. These amendments were then presented to the voters for approval, and almost all were approved.
How do you intend to improve the position for which you are seeking election?
Reliable and affordable water and sewage service is of primary importance to the city’s residents and to facilitate economic development of the community. Steps have been taken to improve Beeville’s water and sewage services, and I will closely monitor these projects to ensure that they achieve the intended results for our residents. Additionally, local government is the level of government closest to the citizens, and should be the government most responsive to their needs. I have heard more and more often about the desire to clean up Beeville by elimination of unsightly debris, abandoned vehicles and sub-standard structures throughout town. I intend to diligently follow-up on this challenge and make it a priority. This can be accomplished by adoption of effective policies, appropriation of necessary funds, and follow-up action by the city’s staff to accomplish the desired objective.
Michael Willow II
What is your occupation?
I am employed with Blake-Fulenwider Ram Chrysler Dodge Jeep as the general sales manager. I am directly responsible for leading and supervising the sales department at our dealership. Some of my responsibilities include forecasting estimates for sales, establishing budgets, hiring and overseeing the training of new members to the sales team, and working with my team and other departments within our organization to achieve growth for the company. Since becoming the general sales manager in January, my team has been recognized for repeatedly exceeding sales goals set before them. I certainly cannot take all the credit for the amazing effort my team puts forth every single day, but my unique drive to succeed and ability to connect and earn the trust of members of the community have helped my team get results.
What is your educational background?
My dad was a proud member of the military and served as a reserve police officer for many years. His dedication to his country and community left a lasting impression on me and after graduating high school at A.C. Jones High School as a lifelong resident of Beeville, I also felt the pull toward servant leadership. I opted for military service instead of the more traditional route of attending college after high school. I enlisted in the military, where I proudly served our great country and developed maturity and leadership abilities. The U.S. military was truly the best place for me to learn problem-solving skills, the ability to resolve conflicts effectively, and work as a member of team toward a common goal.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
What sets me apart from my opponent is the fact that I do not have any prior background in serving a public office. I do believe that this is an advantage to me because I will not be afraid to disrupt the status quo when required. Beeville needs a fresh perspective and someone who can be innovative to bring new ideas to the table if it means moving Beeville forward toward a better future for our families and businesses. I will be easily accessible to all the citizens I represent in my ward to voice their questions or concerns. My love and passion for my community will bring added value to the city council. I have young children who are growing up in Beeville, so I have a vested interest in ensuring Beeville is a safe and clean place and continues to grow economically. I am also a veteran of the Beeville Police Department, so I have first-hand experience with the challenges our local law enforcement faces with limited resources.
How do you intend to improve the position for which you are seeking election?
I understand that a successful local government requires a collaborative effort between city council members, the city manager, and the members of the community. I plan to interact with the citizens of Beeville and work towards a more inclusive way to engage the public. Often, the public has a negative perception of government officials and do not believe they are adequately represented or believe their concerns are not taken seriously. I want to be a voice for the community and improve community participation when it comes time to establish budgets and strategic planning for such things as growing the economy or improving infrastructure and public safety in our city. Public participation is needed and desired to ensure the wants and needs that directly affect the daily lives of the community members are always being considered.
Beeville Independent School District
Sub-District I
Darryl Martin (incumbent)
What is your occupation?
Physical therapist
What is your educational background?
Graduated University of Oklahoma with Bachelor of Science in physical therapy
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I’ve served on the board for nine years and I’m the current vice president.
How do you intend to improve the position for which you are seeking election?
My only reason for running is my concern for the educational future of all the children in our community. I’ve always felt like public school better serviced the middle of the road kids like me. The children that excel or struggle seem to get left out. As a trustee I have fought to not only raise the rigor of coursework but also to provide those students who struggle with what they need to be successful.
Stephanie Moreno
What is your occupation?
I am a licensed attorney in the State of Texas and the executive director to the South Texas Energy & Economic Roundtable (STEER) serving as an advocate to foster communication, research, education, and positive economic development for South Texas communities.
What is your educational background?
I attended the BISD school system starting in kindergarten when my parents moved our family to Beeville, and I proudly graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 2001. Before obtaining my Bachelor of Arts in mass communication at Texas State University, I attended Coastal Bend College. I completed my Doctorate of Juris Prudence in 2011 at Western New England School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts, where I was awarded the Ascending Alumni Award.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
As elected officials holding office for a number of years, my opponent and I have had ample time and opportunity to prove to this community who we are and what we stand for. As your former Bee County judge, I worked hard every day to leave this community better than I found it. I advocated for my hometown throughout the region and in Austin. I worked with other community leaders, even when it seemed impossible, to accomplish collaborative effort, efficiency, and savings to our taxpayers. But what I take most value in is that county staff knew that I was always in their corner, even in times when I had to correct misguided judgment. I realized very early in my career, that not enough credit and recognition goes to the employees who dedicate themselves to making everyone on the top look good. If elected to represent Subdistrict 1 on the BISD Board of Trustees, I will continue to be a strong voice and cheerleader for our teachers, staff, parents, and all students; and I promise to do so as I did as your county judge – with integrity, honesty, and transparency.
How do you intend to improve the position for which you are seeking election?
If elected to represent Subdistrict 1 on the BISD Board of Trustees, I plan on being laser focused on the two schools that continue to receive an overall rating of D or worse by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). BISD has had some amazing accomplishments over the last few years with the opening of magnet academies, creation of career and technical education programs, and athletic accolades that should make everyone take notice. But I can understand this community’s reluctance to focus on these achievements when our TEA scores are so disappointing. We should utilize the expertise of the amazing teachers and staff we have at these schools in order to achieve better scores; but more importantly, we must equip our teachers with the resources to educate students with the skills they need to be successful in life. STAAR Reading Performance ratings for the district pre-pandemic was 64 percent. We can and must do better for our students. If we are not willing to acknowledge these deficiencies, we will never overcome them. I am willing to have these difficult discussions; and I am willing to not only hold administration accountable, but also be accountable to each of you.
I also believe we can do better at controlling the largest portion of our tax bill: the BISD tax rate. Unlike the county budget where county officials have only property owners to lean on for funding, school districts receive a large amount of funding from the state and federal government that should help lower the burden on the taxpayer. Last legislative session, Gov. Abbott made it a priority to provide more funding to schools in order to shift the burden away from property owners. That year Skidmore-Tynan ISD was able to reduce its tax rate by 12 cents. During that same year, the BISD tax rate remained unchanged. If we cannot find ways to reduce costs to taxpayers with the funds we receive from the state and federal government, we must be a stronger voice in Austin. If elected, I am willing to be an advocate for property owners and fight to keep people in their homes and businesses in this community.