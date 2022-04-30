Voters in Bee County will decide on a city council seat, a Beeville ISD board of trustees seat and two Coastal Bend College board of trustee seats in the May 7 election.
The Bee-Picayune sent a questionnaire to all candidates in contested races. Here are those responses from the candidates (responses are as provided by the candidate with only misspellings corrected):
Beeville City Council
Ward 4 trustee
Dara Carrillo
What is your occupation? I am Co-Owner of Garza & Carrillo Consulting, an employment service provider contracted with the state of Texas to empower individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment. We provide support services including vocational adjustment training, job placement, supported employment, and job skills training for youth and adults with disabilities. Since the start of our company, we have provided over 1,000 Texans with support to obtain and maintain employment. I also work as a Positive Psychology Coach currently contracted with the University of Texas MBA + Leadership Program, where I focus on life’s positive qualities enabling individuals and communities to thrive and lead meaningful and fulfilling lives. I support individuals and communities to elevate their experiences in relationships, careers and recreation.
What is your educational background? B.A. Organizational Communications, St. Edward’s University, Austin, TX. Certified Positive Psychology Coach, International Association of Positive Psychology Coaches. Diploma, A.C. Jones High School, Beeville, TX.
What sets you apart from your opponent? I have mastered creative thinking and organizational communication producing cohesive plans with positive results. I believe my charismatic and inquisitive persona gives rise to thought provoking, solution-oriented and resourceful ideas, transforming the possible into the viable. I am a true believer in limitless possibilities; dreaming big; a perpetual seeker of knowledge; and have an unyielding drive to fight for what’s fair and just. I will bring these qualities as City Councilwoman to foster positive progress and hold the City to the same standard, in order to get the job done here in my hometown, Beeville, Texas!
What improvements do you plan to make if elected? I have observed, asked, and listened to community members to learn more about what’s important to them that would enhance their quality of life in Beeville. Beevillians want: Better outdoor shared spaces. Additional activities for youth. Support and resources for our senior citizens. Eliminate feral cat overpopulation and dog abandonment issues. Increase community and cultural events and programs. Encourage environmental responsibility. Advance our city safety standards. Safeguard drinking water. Promote the beautification of Beeville. I plan to address all of these concerns for improvement by giving the community a voice, creating goals, and following through. I believe through collaborative leadership that positive progress can and will happen, one step at a time.
What are your goals if elected? Create and support initiatives to increase community safety. Improve animal welfare through educational awareness programs funded through grants and in collaboration with key stakeholders. Increase resources that support senior citizens. Initiate a “Bee Proud” campaign to end littering, implement ongoing hazardous waste events and expand opportunities for responsible recycling. Challenge the status quo that is holding us back from reaching our full potential. Organize and collaborate with key stakeholders to build a dog park. Ensure ongoing upgrades and improvements are made to existing parks and community facilities. Enrich lives through the arts by promoting and facilitating community events. Collaborate with key stakeholders to boost local economy and tourism. I will ensure a “Visit Historic Downtown Beeville” sign is installed off Highway 181. Elevate community and civic engagement through social media campaigns, community events, communication strategies and systems and building a centralized volunteer database.
Reynaldo Garcia Jr.
Declined to submit answers when asked to send them in a typed format.
Mark Gallagher
What is your occupation? I am a supervisor for a road construction company and have been employed with the same company for 21 years starting at the bottom and worked my way up not afraid of hard work.
What is your educational background? I graduated high-school here at A.C. Jones.
What sets you apart from your opponent? I will go out and help clean up not only ward 4 if elected but any ward, and as far as that goes even out of city limits if need be, it’s about the city as a whole not just one ward.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected? I would like to see more work done on roads and sidewalks around town especially around schools.
What are your goals if elected? My goals would help the city to keep growing ,working along with all city council members and the people of Beeville to express any concerns, and do what ever is needed to help clean up around our neighborhoods.
Darryl Martin
What is your occupation? HealthSouth recruited me in March of 1999 to come to work in Beeville. I was employed with them for almost 5 years. I opened my own practice, Coastal Bend Spine & Sport, PC in March of 2003. I am proud to say that almost 20 years later we are still going strong.
What is your educational background? I graduated from The University of Oklahoma with a BS in physical therapy in 1997.
What sets you apart from your opponent? I am not familiar with the views of my opponents, so I am not sure if any of us have the same priorities when it comes to what is most needed in our community. However, I do feel we need to involve the public more often when it comes to spending taxpayer dollars. With limited taxpayer funds available, we need to be able to work together to make the most fiscally responsible decisions. I strongly believe in getting input not only from our community leaders but more importantly the taxpayers. We have to work together to make more informed decisions when addressing the problems facing our community. The decisions that we make today will impact the future of our community.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected? The improvements I would like to focus on are a leak-free water line to our city, a sewer treatment plant that is up to date, as well as refinements to an antiquated electrical grid that has failed our community on more than one occasion. These are all key to not only improving our daily lives, but also providing us with the infrastructure needed to attract new businesses. The list of needed improvements is much longer but this will give us a good foundation on which to build.
What are your goals if elected? My goal is to help bridge the gaps between city and county as well as with other community leaders. I would like to see all of us working together for a common goal of growing our community. I would like to see Beeville a city that is prepared to flourish for years to come.
Beeville ISD
Sub-district 2 trustee
Theresa Trevino Arthur
What is your occupation? I have been a Physician Assistant for 26 years.
What is your educational background? Professionally, I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from the University Of Texas Medical Branch Of Galveston. I am also a Leadership TASB graduate of 2020 as a School Board Master Trustee.
What sets you apart from your opponent? I am proud to say that I have kids who are products of our fantastic district. Having kids in our schools and serving as a trustee has allowed me to view things from different perspectives. The best perspective, however, is from our primary consumers – our students! Through my kids, I learned that we needed other options for students who were not going the “traditional” route. As a result, I was able to support increasing our CTE opportunities. We now have 18 TEA listed industry based certifications. Secondly, I was also able to see that some of our students needed more of a challenge. We now have the Joe Barnhart Academy and the Health Professions Magnet Academy at BISD. In addition, we will have the Early College High School and an Elementary Magnet academy next year. This has been done without raising taxes. I will continue to be committed to creating opportunities for the students of BISD.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected? Throughout our nation, students have regressed academically due to COVID. I will continue to support our administration and teachers by making sure that they have the tools they need to help our students close these academic gaps. We are making progress; but there is still a lot of work to be done. I also want to make sure that our salaries align with the state standards. We were 4th in our region for pay, but are now slightly behind other districts. Our teachers and support staff need to know that we value them for all their hard work through these difficult times in education. BISD has implemented so many great programs for our students in the past 6 years. It is imperative that we focus on these programs and make sure that they are thriving and on par with our high expectations.
What are your goals if elected? Our Trojans have done very well competitively, including academics and sports. Something that has been very successful and is not always applauded is our Fine Arts program. Our choir, band and theatre programs are award winning. Research has proven that music helps with brain development and academics. We must focus more on enhancing our Fine Arts programs and facilities, so they may have the essential items to continue their success. I would like to see more of our teachers get their Masters and remain in our classrooms. Hopefully, in doing so, we can have more teachers on campus to help us with our Early College High School and other advanced courses. To accomplish this goal, we must find unique ways to incentivize our teachers. Most importantly, I would like to focus on closing our education gaps and getting our students where they need to be academically. Without a good education, our students will struggle greatly. Their success is Beeville’s success!
Micaela “Mickie” Trevino
What is your occupation? Co-owner of Angel Care Ambulance Medic; Bee County Constable for Pct. 2; Co-Owner of Shear Envy; Co-Owner of At the Crossing Venue; Director/Founder of Ballet Folklorico de Beeville, nonprofit organization
What is your educational background? Graduate from AC Jones High School; Hold Licenses for Tecole, LVN, Child Passenger Tech, Advanced EMT
What sets you apart from your opponent? I grew up right here in Beeville and understand the struggles families in our district face. I built my businesses from the ground up with the support of this very generous community, and I will work hard every day to give back. I will always provide hand to hand assistance and will address any concerns that come my way. I have always been very involved in the community and will always answer calls from a concerned parent or community member. You will actively see me doing something for my children and my community whether I am running for office asking for your vote or not.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected? I hope to improve the relationship between the school district and the community by engaging parents, providing more transparency, and communicating regularly with taxpayers. In my 26 years of service to the Beeville community, I have exhibited trustworthiness, drive and compassion throughout all of my endeavors. I plan to utilize these qualities within the board in order to yield effective improvements for the future of our school district.
What are your goals if elected? As in everything I do, my goal is to provide a voice for parents, be an advocate for our children and ensure our district meets the expectations this community deserves.
Coastal Bend College
Place 2 trustee
Jeff Massengill
What is your occupation? I own and operate Americana Arms with my wife Tammy. Prior to 2014 I taught English at Coastal Bend College and served as the chair of the Communications Division
What is your educational background? MS in Education, Curriculum & Instruction with concentration in English Composition, Research, & Literature - Texas A&M University, CC; BS in Psychology & Sociology - State University of New York, Albany
What sets you apart from your opponent? After serving in the Navy, I spent over 20 years working in education as an instructor. 13 of those years were right here at CBC. Following my time as a member of the CBC faculty, I served 6 years as a member of the CBC Board of Trustees. I believe that my experience will be beneficial to the Students, other members of the board, Faculty, Staff, Administration, and the community. My track record as both a teacher and a board member demonstrates my commitment to CBC and its Mission.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected? I intend to work with my fellow board members to improve the efficiency and efficacy of the efforts of the board, and to assist in streamlining communication.
What are your goals if elected? I intend to do my part to ensure that Coastal Bend College remains a place where students can successfully start down the path to achieving their goals, and faculty and staff have the support and freedom to help make that happen.
Elia Martin
What is your occupation? I am a Radiologic Technologist (16 years).
What is your educational background? Associate in Applied Science in Radiologic Technology.
What sets you apart from your opponent? My husband and I have raised 5 children, and all have college degrees. I have lived in Beeville my entire life and have attended Coastal Bend College myself. I am a child/student advocate by heart. I have previously volunteered at Moreno Jr High and at AC Jones High School and have served as a mentor at both campuses. I am currently a member of the Beeville Salvation Army board of directors. I also currently serve as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Volunteer. My intentions to earn a place on the CBC Board of trustees are not self-serving. I genuinely care about the future of CBC and would like the opportunity to ensure that it remains in operation and available to our community for many more years.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected? I would like to see an improved salary structure in order to be competitive with other institutions of higher learning within our area and that CBC employee salaries are fair and equitable at all levels and not just the upper administrative positions. I would also address improving student amenities.
What are your goals if elected? We need to ensure that accountability and transparency remain in place. We must eliminate frivolous spending. I would like to see more of an investment of time and money in recruitment efforts.
Place 4 trustee
Sid Arismendez
What is your occupation? I am an attorney.
What is your educational background? 1999, J.D., Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Houston, Texas. Honors: Calis Award for Academic Excellence; American Jurisprudence Award for Academic Excellence. 1993, Post Graduate Studies towards Masters in Public Administration, St. Mary’s University, San Antonio, Texas, Corpus Christi State University, Corpus Christi, Texas. 1992 B.A., Government & Philosophy, St. Mary’s University, San Antonio, Texas. Honors: Cum Laude. 1992, A.S., Bee County College, Beeville, Texas. Honors: Summa Cum Laude; Phi Theta Kappa, Chapter President. 1991, A.A., Government & Pre-Law, Bee County College, Beeville, Texas. Honors: Magna Cum Laude; Phi Theta Kappa, Chapter President.
What sets you apart from your opponent? For the last 18 months while serving as a CBC Trustee the primary difference between myself and my opponent is that I believe in transparency, holding administrators accountable for their actions, fiscal responsibility and being a good steward of Bee County Taxpayer funds, I answer to you the citizens of Bee County. I don’t believe we should keep our dirty laundry behind closed doors, but rather, I am of the belief, first and foremost, we shouldn’t have dirty laundry, and if we do, as a public institution, it is a matter of public concern. I believe in a more transparent government, not less. The business of the college, is public business.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected? I would continue to improve the financial accountability and requisitioning process so an administrator would not have the ability to bypass the requisition process without complying with the statutory requirements and then expecting the board to act as a mere rubber stamp. I would cease the payment of unnecessary spending where the taxpayers of Bee County are being tasked with paying for meals and recreational activities for our Administrators to entertain guests. I have the knowledge necessary to ensure compliance with the statutory requirements that are required as a member of the body that oversees the administration of Coastal Bend College. I have used my expertise to identify issues that have posed a liability on the college and have been able to propose policy changes to provide for the protection of the college and its students.
What are your goals if elected? If elected, my goal is to restore the integrity of Coastal Bend College. To bring back financial accountability and more importantly financial transparency. Administrators should be held accountable for their actions and indiscretions. Educators and employees, don’t get a free pass, why should those responsible for the administration of the college be exempt from being held accountable for their actions. I would make the board and equitable board where all members are allowed equal access to information and policy is strictly followed. During my tenure on the board I have been denied information, denied public access to the use of facilities and stonewalled when my request for information would obviously bring to light malfeasance or in many cases nonfeasance.
Victor Gomez
What is your occupation? I currently serve as an RN and Director of Clinical Staff for Exclusive Home Health and Hospice, Inc.
What is your educational background? I graduated from A. C. Jones High School in 1993. Between then and 1999, I attended Coastal Bend College Emergency Medical Technician Program as a senior and continued attending CBC obtaining certifications as Licensed Paramedic, a Licensed Vocational Nurse, and an Associate Degree. I graduated from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi with a Baccalaureate Degree in Nursing in 2002.
What sets you apart from your opponent? In this particular case, understanding the boundaries that exist between being a board member and the divisions of responsibility within the organizations seems to be the largest gap. Another vantage point is the fact that over the last 15 years, I have served on several boards, from several organizations and in several capacities from member to chairperson. This vast experience and training have led me to ensure I serve in the best manner possible. Sometimes I lead, sometimes I follow, but I am always cognizant of the fact that I am one member of a body corporate, entrusted with the leadership to ensure the future success of whatever organization I am serving is favorable. As a board member and now as The Chairman, I remain committed and faithful to CBC. I have always advocated for the college. During times of struggle, I served tirelessly to ensure I stayed true to CBC! We have had board meetings run as late as 1:00AM. I have never abandoned CBC. My commitment is proven! I remain engaged in the community. I will speak to anyone that will hear me regarding CBC. As an alumnus, I feel and demonstrate the pride of our college! Having experience in leadership helps me to see the value Diversity and Inclusion have in the boardroom as well as in the faculty and staff. I believe we are a great board because of our backgrounds!
What improvements do you plan to make if elected? My vision for CBC is incredibly student centered. What many must realize, however, is the vision as stated, involves everyone at some level. My vision is to have our community college continuously positioned and prepared for posterity. As we continue to build upon our success, it is important to remain vigilant of our resources. We have an incredible team of faculty and staff that have great pride in CBC! It is important to show them appreciation in ways we have not been able to. I want to be sure they know we value them. We are working to provide this now and for the future. Secondly, we are also working to reinvest in our infrastructure. Many of our facilities need renovations and upgrades to position ourselves for the future. I believe we are in a position now to address these. Finally, a foundation made of community members that will support the future needs of the college. Without the financial support, student enrollment and success suffer. It is my vision that all three facets work and collaborate to promote student success for our communities. In short, my vision for CBC is to have the best college experience and success in the country!
What are your goals if elected? I am excited for the future! I believe we have a lot of work yet to do, and with CBC poised to experience growth, I believe we have the leadership, faculty, and staff we need for said growth! I believe we will continue to experience more of the success we have had in our athletic program. Additionally, I think it is time re-visit or perhaps create a new push for programs in the arts! I believe a critical component, not to be overlooked is the Coastal Bend College Foundation’s support. Another goal of mine as board chair is to ensure our foundation is alive and healthy. Finally, the overarching goal herein is to ensure Coastal Bend College is positioned for success for years to come! Our communities are dependent on us!