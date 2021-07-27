Mayor Dominguez seeks infrastructure improvements

Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr. moved back to his hometown of Beeville in 2016 and has been striving to do what is best for his community.
“I am always trying to make the best decisions with all the issues that come up for the council,” he said. “I’m not in it for anything else. I think each councilman has their own area of expertise or what they’re passionate about, and the financial side is definitely one of my strongest points because of my experience.”
Dominguez wears many hats as a professional but is primarily a nursing home administrator who has balanced multi-million dollar budgets for almost 20 years.
“We’ve been able to reduce the tax rate and really scale back on our budget,” he said. “It’s important to make sure things are financially feasible and that we save those reserves for issues that may come up later and not our day-to-day expenses.”
Dominguez said making improvements and renovations to the city’s infrastructure was always his main goal when deciding to run for city council.
“Unfortunately these issues have been ignored for decades, and the issues put us in a position where we needed to step and fix everything,” he said. “Most notably is the work that has been done at the wastewater plant and water treatment plant, and we continued the well water projects as well that began before I was on council.”
Dominguez explained that infrastructure encompasses a great array of needs, including some of the most vital ones for survival like water.
“I feel the water distribution system and the systems that treat our water plants are the most important ones that need improvement,” he said. “The city has a history of receiving water notices, and we recently received information about the water treatment plant being close to catastrophic failure at any time. We decided to immediately move forward with improvement efforts because it was critical.”
Dominguez said the complete renovation was something that had been neglected for too long, even causing pipes to disintegrate.
“I did not expect the scope and magnitude that it was,” he said. “I understand the community’s issues with the water, and I know it’s going to take a lot of time and effort to gain that trust back. But I regularly read the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) reports, and I know that the water is safe, and I drink it.”
The mayor said that sometimes notices deal with issues from the past but still cause deep concern with the public, whether they are boil notices or mandated notices from mandates requiring them to share testing results.
Dominguez hopes to continue working with Inframark and engineers to correct issues and complete renovations that were overlooked for so long but seem to be moving in the right direction with the current council.
He also shared how impressed he is with smaller neighborhood groups in his ward that seem to help each other when they need it most.
“I’m proud of how well organized they are and the improvements they are consistently making,” he said. “They only reach out to me with issues that they can’t handle. They are all very hard-working and passionate, and I appreciate the way they help each other.”
