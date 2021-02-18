Beeville Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente provided the following update from City Manager John Benson on Facebook regarding the issues with the city's water system shortly before lunch on Feb. 18:
A message from our City Manager John Benson.
Great news to begin the day. Over night AEP and San Pat Electric turned the power back on at the Raw Water Intake Structure pump station, Water Treatment Plant and at the Clareville Booster Pump station. As such we will be able to begin pumping a higher volume of water into town today. With that being said we will have to wait and see if that higher volume of water will match the extremely high volume of water demand that we are experiencing. Additionally the city's water storage tanks are being refilled. Later this morning the water will begin being pushed into the distribution system. Depending upon the demand levels, we anticipate there will continue to be uneven water pressure across the city.
With all that being said, with the electricity back on at our wastewater facilities is big step forward.
Thank you to everyone who helped get the power turned back on! It is another example of community partnerships getting things done.