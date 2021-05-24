Mayor proclaims Nurse’s Week

Arden Place Nursing Home celebrated National Nurse’s Day and Beeville Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr. proclaimed May 6-12 “Nurse’s Week” in Beeville.
“This is going to help kick off our appreciation week,” said Andrea Garza. “This is the first time we’ve done anything like this because we really wanted to thank the nurses for all their hard work.”
The proclamation recognized the nursing staff of 24 nurses thanking them for their service and commitment.
“We appreciate their service to our loved ones,” said Mayor Dominguez. “Especially after a rough year with COVID and the freeze, it’s important to thank them for going above and beyond.”
Garza said Arden Place would celebrate the rest of the week with various in-house activities and gifts and was excited to have the staff together again.
