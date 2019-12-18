McClanahan House receives grant to help in renovations, repairs

BEEVILLE – Bee County Historical Society was awarded a grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation in September 2019.
This grant was part of the Texas Preservation Foundation Fund which is set up to save and protect Texas’ threatened historic structures and significant archaeological sites. The grant was to help install insulation at the Historic McClanahan House Museum, along with repairs to rotting boards on the bottom porch and restroom renovations.
The funds could only go to pay for material and labor costs of the lower floor insulation, porch repairs and restroom, but all of this work was accomplished by local contractors. Pioneer Constructors were contracted to do the major work under the structure creating a subfloor in an effort to assist with the insulation.
Members of the Bee County Historical Society noted that within the first week of construction the work was proving to be beneficial; cold air and drafts coming in from below were down to zero.
The society will be writing another grant for work to be completed in the attic during 2020, along with repairs to rotting boards on the exterior of the structure and a window replacement. The society expressed gratitude for the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and Junior Service League of Beeville’s help in funding these projects in an effort to keep the 152-year-old Historic McClanahan House Museum open for all to share in its history.