BEEVILLE – Ram’s House Movers of Sinton has completed the leveling and pier installation on the Historic McClanahan House Museum. Sills and pads were added for support under the house, making the structure more stable.
Now the organization will have to request funding for material and labor to replace rotten boards on the sides of the structure, especially the west side. There is always something to the upkeep of a 152-year-old structure, but members of the Bee County Historical Society are hoping to keep it in good shape for more generations of Beevillians and surrounding area counties to see.
The organization sent thanks to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and the Joe Barnhart Foundation for their generous donations of $10,000, combined during the 2018-2019 grant session, to help with this project.
Any funds, dues or donations to the Bee County Historical Society are used for the restoration and upkeep of the Historic McClanahan House Museum. Once the society can install foam core insulation boards under the structure and in the attic, the possibility of the museum being open more often will be in the works. So far, two grants have been submitted for the 2019-2020 year and the society is hoping for a good outcome.