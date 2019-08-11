BEEVILLE – A 29-year-old offender at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s William G. McConnell Unit is facing additional prison time after engaging in an altercation with a correctional officer there Tuesday.
According to a report, the offender was serving a 40-year sentence for a murder committed in Bexar County.
The officer involved, a sergeant, was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi where he was being treated for injuries.
The incident took place at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday.
When the altercation started, staff members responded quickly and subdued the offender.
The incident currently is under investigation by the TDCJ’s Office of the Inspector General.