The Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show(BCJLHS) displays the excellence embodied by the county’s youth and few embody that excellence like 2023 BCJLS Market Lamb Grand Champion and Market Goat Reserve Champion Caleb McMullen whose resume, in-and-out of the livestock ring, reads like an epic poem.
“I was not expecting this,” McMullen told the Bee-Picayune. “I was wanting to go in and blow them out of the water and defend my title. This has been the most difficult year in a decade of doing this, but I was able to win the Market Lamb Grand Champion.”
Caleb also received two 2023 Grand Champion and one Reserve Champion placements in the baked goods exhibit.
“I was excited to win the two grants in homemaking. It took me four tries to get those cakes right,”McMullen said. “It was also surreal being in there for the last time.”
McMullen began his showroom journey in the third grade
when his uncle began to accumulate his first goat herd.
“Now it’s a passion thing. I started doing this because both of my uncle’s kids showed and they were about to graduate. I was going into the third grade and that’s when you’re allowed to show and he jumped on me and my mom,” McMullen said. “My uncle got a goat and we got a goat from a local breeder and that’s how we started. A boy and girl goat. Ten years later here we are.”
It would take Caleb nearly a decade to be crowned Market Goat and Market Lamb Grand Champion in 2022. The road to the top did not come without reward – Caleb has won over 80 buckles and thousands of dollars in prize money.
“Caleb will pay for school with all the money he has made from showing his animals,” his mother Neta McMullen said.
Since no reward comes without a fair amount of sweat equity, McMullen’s days are filled with toil and responsibility. McMullen begins his day before the sun rises. He begins by feeding his animal’s the first meal of a strict dietary regimen that is tailored to each specific goat.
McMullen then goes to school where he not only studies but also assists with instruction as a teacher’s assistant in the multimedia department. Caleb helps teach a unit that he wrote himself.
“After COVID there’s been such a high demand for game designers because people need entertainment,” McMullen said. “I told my teacher I would write an entire 9-week introduction to game design unit. I’m basically teaching them the basics of game design and what I’ve learned over the last six years.”
After teaching, Caleb spends the afternoon in the choir department, the launch pad for a three-year run as an All-State Choir member. McMullen credits his inclination to teach and perform to his experiences competing in choir and 4-H Impromptu Speaking, Public Speaking and Educational Planning.
“If you’d have told me six weeks ago that I would be up on stage singing I’d have told you that you were crazy,” McMullen said. “All the things I do in this organization, not just the livestock, but everything else I do has prepared me for the next thing.”
McMullen returns home in the afternoon to continue his livestock routine with Neta and his father Ralph. Their task list includes feeding, exercising by way of treadmill and walker and practicing showroom routines.
“These things are like athletes and you have to treat them as such,” Ralph said.
McMullen sets the animal up to get the animal’s back straight. This is to make the animal’s muscles pop. He wants the animal to look muscular and athletic because they are judged on form, muscle and body structure. On the ranch, his mother is the judge.
“There is so much more to it than people realize like exercising and grooming, but if you want to win then you have to do it all,” Neta said.
After the barn, Caleb mentors incarcerated juveniles through a program called Ring of Champions.
“We teach the Word of God and we introduce them to it to help them make better life choices,” McMullen said.
Neta credits her son’s success and drive to confidence.
“He has this confidence that pushes him and it opens the door for opportunities that other kids don’t always get,” Neta said.
“My grandfather told me ‘never have a fear of failure’ because you can pick yourself up and try it all over again,” McMullen added.
Like all high performers, McMullen is also driven by an intrinsic desire to compete and the thrill of performing.
“All the people in the stands and you’re standing there in that show ring. It’s completely silent in the show ring. All eyes are on you and you have 30 seconds to show an entire year’s worth of work that you’ve put in and that rush of adrenaline, that excitement. That’s what motivates me. I want to get in that ring and go.I want to show these judges how hard I work and I want to win.
That’s what excites me.”
McMullen is grateful for what this experience has brought him.
“I’m extremely grateful. This past decade has been an awesome experience,” McMullen said. “I’ve met so many awesome people in this program and I believe whole-heartedly that it made me the man that I am today.”