The Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show continued on Jan. 27 with the market goats showcase.
According to Billy Bob Moczygemba, the judge for the market goats, he was looking for goats that would go well at market based on carcass traits.
Moczygemba noted that all eight classes of goats were impressive. He enjoys seeing a competitive spirit in the show ring, but also enjoys seeing these competitors still be friends when they step off the show rings.
Of course, even with eight divisions of market goats, there can be only one Grand Champion and one Reserve Champion.
Caleb McMullen was the evening’s Grand Champion.
McMullen has been showing in Bee County for nine years. He was excited following his victory, as this is the first time he has managed to secure the Grand Champion banner.
McMullen put many long nights into raising his market goats while balancing his schoolwork. No matter how long it took into the night, McMullen made sure that no corners were cut.
“It’s a year-long process and the process never stops,” said McMullen.McMullen faced some struggles that he managed to overcome. One of these came to the forefront when one of his goats fell ill. According to McMullen, these goats take months to recover and it fostered a small amount of self doubt. However, the goat recovered, and with it, McMullen’s fortitude was renewed.
Hailey Rodriguez was the evening’s Reserve Champion.
Following her placement, she was excited. Her process is also long and difficult.
With so many goats on display, attaining first and second place was a challenge.
McMullen closed the show with a statement for younger individuals or people just starting out.
“Don’t give up on it,” said McMullen. “There might be struggles. ... Don’t give up on it. No matter the struggle that you have, you guys will be able to do it. Look at me, I’ve been doing this for nine years and just now I was able to make it.”
