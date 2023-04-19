Thanks to a new initiative by Texas A&M, rural America may finally be getting a cure to a mounting medical challenge – a lack of doctors. With every business hard up for workforce, it’s no surprise that this trouble has been felt in medicine, but in communities like Beeville, any lack of medical workforce can have big consequences.
Which is what brought Mason Danna, fourth year medical student, currently pursuing a Master’s in Engineering along with his medical degree, to the Bee County Commission on March 27. Danna is looking for a small town to ply his trade, and that town may very well be Beeville.
“There’s multiple reasons,” Danna told the Bee-Picayune. “One of the reasons is, with family medicine in small towns, I get to do a little of everything. I can be delivering babies, I can go to the emergency department, I can be working in the hospital, I can work in a clinic and have a variety in my practice. I really like that idea, it’s like an old way of thinking in medicine but it’s one of the more rewarding ways.”
Danna’s got a lot to offer – his engineering background is already proven, with his work in serving underserved communities in Oaxaca, Mexico, being not only a testament to his talent, but also an inspiration for his future transition into medicine.
“My background is in engineering. I thought about going into oil and gas for a long time, but I felt like I wasn’t doing it for the right reasons. I felt like that was just interested in money, but I thought I’d have a more rewarding career working with people,” Danna said. “One of the reasons I transitioned is in undergraduate UT I joined a project called Projects with Underserved Communities and I helped develop a solar dehydrator to help people in Oaxaca, Mexico, over the course of a year, that would dehydrate their similar type of mesquite.”
The flour they would produce with this mesquite was messing up their existing machines, so Danna and some other students developed a solar dehydrator to help dry their flour and make it workable.
“I really enjoyed working with the local community out in Oaxaca…I felt like I was having a genuine impact on the community and that’s something I wanted more of,” Danna said. “That’s one of the first things that brought me towards my career in medicine.”
Danna, a self-professed city kid who was born outside of Houston, is here as part of the Rural Health Initiative, and is in fact one of the first students to go through it.
“The idea behind it is to bring medical students who may not have had a rural upbringing or have any real idea of what rural medicine looks like to those areas,” Danna said. “So they can see what life might look like, what a practice might look like in those areas.”
One of the most surprising aspects of his journey, which has spanned multiple counties and ends now with Bee County, before he returns to school to complete his training, has been the strong sense of individuality each community has possessed.
“One of the surprises as I’ve gotten to the end of this rotation is … how different and how all of the different communities have their own identity,” Danna said. “I feel that a lot of the different practice styles feel different, a lot of the communities … come together and they all have that small-town feel where you know your patients a lot better … that personal relationship you get to see … is really nice, as well as just being able to get to know everybody in the community.”
Danna has not made a decision as to where he’ll ultimately practice, but he’s not likely to be the last prospective doctor who’ll visit Beeville, should the initiative continue.