As the dust settles on another round of elections, the city of Beeville now has two new city councilors. Alexis Bledsoe is now the Ward 3 councilor after running unopposed. Darryl Martin is now the Ward 4 city councilor after beating Dara Carillo, Ray Garcia and Mark Gallagher for the seat.
As they settle into their new positions as city councilors, both Bledsoe and Martin wished to tell their constituents more about themselves.
Alexis Bledsoe
Bledsoe has been a Beeville resident for 16 years. Originally from Refugio, Bledsoe visited Beeville often. Now, along with being a city councilor, Bledsoe works as the general manager of Hattie & Hazel’s along with being a full-time mother.
Now that she is a city councilor, Bledsoe wishes to see continued work in unifying the governing bodies of Beeville, Bee County, Coastal Bend College and Beeville ISD.
Bledsoe wishes to see downtown Beeville grow, along with beautifying the city, improving the condition of the streets and improving water quality.
“My passion to serve started with my grandmother, Effie Jo Adkins,” said Bledsoe. “That passion and my love of Beeville are some of the reasons I ran for City Council. ... I am here to work.”
Bledsoe is now learning the ropes as a new city councilor and is only just beginning.
Darryl Martin
Martin has been in Beeville since 1999 and now works as a physical therapist at his business, Coastal Bend Spine and Sport. As a long time resident, he has come to love his new home.
Martin was urged to run for city council by his friends.
“If you complain about what’s happening in the city ... you should be willing to step up and do something about it,” said Martin
Now as a city councilor, Martin wishes to see more cooperation between the leaders in the community.
“Not to say I have the panacea to fix all of Beeville’s economic woes, but I’ll just try to do something,” said Martin
Martin’s biggest concern is Beeville’s children and their education, especially in the wake of COVID-19.
“My biggest focus really has been ... how can we come together and figure out how to help our kids,” said Martin
Martin’s door is open to his constituents. He urges them to reach out to him regarding issues as he may not always be aware of them.
