The 16th annual Greg Stewart Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on March 19 at the Beeville Country Club.
This tournament has been a mainstay in the community for over a decade now. The tournament is held in memory of the titular Greg Stewart. Stewart served as a police officer in Beeville. He later was called into active military duty and was deployed in Baghdad, Iraq. After he returned to the U.S., he was called to San Antonio. There, he intervened in an attempted robbery where he was shot. Stewart died from his injuries three days later.
Reagan Scott was a personal friend of Stewart and is the coordinator of the yearly tournament.
“It’s an honor actually to maintain and keep Greg’s name in the forefront of our community and to remind us of everything he gave and sacrificed for us,” said Scott.
The funds raised from the tournament each year goes toward the Greg Stewart Memorial Scholarship. According to Scott, Stewart was a parent when he died. Scott wishes to pass the funds forward to kids in the community.
Scott remembers Stewart fondly, recalling that he always lit up a room when he entered.
“He was a great father, super cop and just a great representative of our community,” said Scott. “I was proud to be a friend of his and I was proud to know him.”
The tournament itself will have a buy-in of $300 per four man team. Individuals can also pay $75 dollars for just themselves. They will then be put into a team of four.
According to Scott, the winners will be awarded trophies. Along with these trophies, there will also be contest prizes for achievements such as longest drive and closest to pin.
For these prizes, Scott has received donations from interested parties. One such donation is a barbecue pit.
“We are looking at multiple other ways to make it fun for the participants,” said Scott. “That’s the main goal.”
Scott wishes to keep the tone of the tournament lighthearted as opposed to competitive.
During the previous tournament in 2021, there were 64 players. Scott expects to see a similar turnout this year. While he expects a similar number, he hopes to see even more this year.
Scott is proud to keep the memory of his friend alive through this scholarship and the tournament.
“I made it a point that this will go on for as long as I’m around to make sure it is able to be done,” said Scott. “Keeping his name alive and out there in the community and giving his family the respect to know that we cared that much about him and the community cared that much about him that we are going to make sure his name stays on the forefront.”
Scott said that the community contributes so much to the fund that it is relatively self-sustaining.
“It’s one of the easiest fundraisers that I’m involved with,” said Scott. “Most times people call me wanting to donate to it instead of me having to go out and look for sponsors.”
Scott even said that there was several years worth of scholarship money in the fund. Even if they have to miss a year or an unforeseen event stops the tournament, they could still provide the scholarship for that year.
“If there’s golfers out there looking to have a good time, come out and participate in the tournament,” said Scott.
The organization is 501(c)3 certified. Donations can be made and a receipt will be provided.
