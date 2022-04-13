Our daughter Mariana and family are planning a road trip to Texas in June, which isn’t surprising – except it will be the very first cross-country trip in a car for grandchildren Ray and Ana, who will be 18 and 14, in April. With school and work schedules, it has always been preferable for them to fly from Pennsylvania (or, earlier, from North Carolina) to Texas.
They have made car trips to Durham, N.C., where they lived before moving to Pennsylvania, to New England to visit friends and family, and once to Detroit to visit our daughter Elena and partner Eddie.
But those trips are short, compared to the more than 1,600 miles required to drive from Carlisle to Beeville. In contrast, our girls were veterans of long car trips from the time they were babies, since we made a couple of trips to El Paso to visit Al’s family every year.
Driving from Carlisle to Beeville will take at least two – and probably three days – but Beeville (or Austin, where we lived when the girls were very small) to El Paso was one very long day’s journey. We would leave relatively early in the morning, taking picnic meals so that we only needed to make a few stops for gas and restrooms.
In those primitive days, car seats and booster seats for children were not required, so the girls sat on the back seat, using adult seat belts (which we now know were not safe for them). Fortunately, we never had an accident to challenge that system.
I remember one Christmas trip, when Elena was 7 months old. We had left El Paso in the late afternoon and spent the night in a motel in Van Horn, to make the long trip to Austin easier, we thought. However, when we got coffee at a gas station the next morning, we noticed several vehicles with ice on their bumpers, and learned that they had all come from the east.
Soon we saw that our top speed for most of the day would be about 25 mph, over icy highways. At least there was very little traffic. I sat in the back seat and tried to entertain little Elena, which was a challenge. When we finally reached open roads, we were not too far from Austin – and very relieved to have made it home through terrible driving conditions.
Most of our trips to El Paso were much easier than that. However, the girls had to share the back seat for that long day of traveling, and they made sure that the other one did not put a fingernail over her side of the back seat! Those were very long travel days.
However, they were greatly improved when Mariana got her driver’s license and did several hours of driving for each trip.
My own family started making car trips when I was about 12. We had to wait for my sister to get over much of her tendency to car sickness before long trips were considered.
I think she was about 6 when we made our first trip to another state. We had been across the border to Nuevo Laredo, so we had visited another country. However, when you live in Beeville, it’s a very long way in any direction to another state.
We first drove to Oklahoma to visit my Grandfather Chesnutt’s family in Broken Arrow. Catherine was very disappointed, first of all, because there was no black line dividing Texas from Oklahoma, as she had seen on maps.
Then she was surprised to see that the Native Americans were wearing clothes like ours and driving around in automobiles. She was expecting feather headdresses and horses.
We went on to Richmond, Missouri, to visit my Grandmother Chesnutt’s relatives who still lived in the area where she grew up. Catherine and I were delighted to add five more states to our list by the time we returned home.
Al also grew up making long car trips, since his maternal grandmother lived in Jacksonville, Florida, and his paternal grandparents, in Hillsdale, New Jersey. He and his parents would drive from El Paso to Jacksonville, following the Gulf Coast after they got to the Louisiana area, then up the East Coast to New Jersey, and finally back to El Paso.
One year, Al wanted to see the Badlands, which he had seen on the map. His father obliged, so they drove through South Dakota on their way back to El Paso. Al didn’t see what was “bad” about them, but was satisfied to have seen them.
They also made a couple of summer trips to Seattle, where Al’s dad participated in linguistics programs. Since they were spending the summer there, they had more to carry than for the shorter trips to the East Coast. Al’s dad had a box built to go on top of their Volkswagen, to carry excess items.
However, they had to take a detour over a rough road because of road construction and the box fell off, breaking into pieces. All the items it held had to go in the back seat of the VW, with Al.
Ray and Ana should not have to deal with such issues on their road trip to Texas, but it will definitely be a new experience for them.
We’ll look forward to hearing their road stories.