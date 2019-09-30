Meth dealer gets 25 years

BEEVILLE – Bee County District Attorney José Aliseda said Wednesday evening he was satisfied with the prison sentence a jury had recommended for a drug offender on trial this week.
Minutes earlier 156th District Judge Starr Bauer had imposed a 25-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine on Latoya Amador after a jury returned with that recommendation.
The jury had deliberated close to two hours before returning with the recommendation.
The 33-year-old defendant was not in the courtroom during the entire punishment phase of the trial. She had let it be known early Wednesday morning that she would not enter the courtroom that day.
Amador had been found guilty of delivering a half an ounce of a controlled substance, penalty group one, to a confidential informant on Dec. 4, 2018.
The offense is a first degree felony, and Amador was facing a prison sentence of no less than five years and no more than 99 years or life as well as a $10,000 fine.
Aliseda said he believed a video of Amador weighing a half an ounce of methamphetamine as she sat in a chair in a shed behind the house of the informant had convinced the jury that she was guilty.
The video had been taken by a body camera that had been set up by one of Aliseda’s investigators, John Landreth, before the informant made the purchase.
The informant, 38-yearold Hilliary McAllister, had testified earlier in the trial that he had signed a formal agreement with Aliseda’s office to help with investigations of suspected drug dealers.
In return, McAllister expected prosecutors to reduce a sentence that had been imposed on an uncle who had been convicted of a similar drug offense.
Amador had been found guilty of the offense Tuesday evening, and Bauer had scheduled the punishment phase of the trial to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
However, the defendant had refused to leave the Bee County Jail that morning, and she had to be physically forced into a waiting vehicle at the jail for transport to the Bee County Courthouse.
Amador continued to resist jail employees and deputies as she was ushered into the courthouse, taken to the second floor in an elevator and then taken to a larger courtroom across from the smaller courtroom where the trial was to continue.
When Bauer learned that the defendant was refusing to enter the courtroom she called the jury into the room and explained that there would be a delay in beginning the punishment phase and that they would be allowed to leave but were to be back at the courthouse for that portion of the trial at 1:30 p.m.
Amador was returned to the jail, and when she refused to be taken to the courtroom for the afternoon session, Bauer decided to continue the trial without her being present.
One of the defense attorneys, Joe Stephens of the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc., asked for a mistrial, but the judge overruled his motion and called the jury into the room after beginning the afternoon session.
She based her decision on the fact that the defendant had “voluntarily removed herself from the proceeding.”
Stephens was assisted by another public defender, Neal Connors, during the trial.
Sales explained to the jurors why Amador would not be in the courtroom for the punishment phase of the trial, and he later showed them a body camera video of her protest provided by one of the jail employees.
Jurors had been in the jury room during the demonstration earlier that day and had heard the disturbance.
Sales explained that the defendant would not be eligible for probation because she had a previous felony conviction on a credit card abuse charge.
When Connors spoke to the jury he explained that “the verdict is a done deal.” He told jurors that Amador was facing a prison sentence of at least five years and as much as 99 years. “So she didn’t have the best night,” Connors said.
During the afternoon Connors called a number of family members to the witness stand. Among them were her grandmother, a younger sister and a younger brother.
Each of the witnesses said the defendant deserved to receive treatment for her drug problem.
The witnesses described how Amador and her siblings had been homeless at times when they were growing up with their mother.
They testified that their father had been in and out of prison, and they had not seen him much during their younger years.
The grandmother said the children had grown up without a father figure in the home. She said Amador had worked a number of jobs.
“She was a very hard worker,” the grandmother said. “She tried her best to be a good mom.”
“Please help her,” the grandmother asked. “I worked in a prison for 11 years. I’ve seen what it does to you.”
McAllister was called to the witness stand to tell jurors, again, why he had approached the district attorney’s office to volunteer to assist in obtaining evidence against suspected drug dealers in the county.
Connors also told jurors of McAllister’s criminal history.
Jurors heard from Deputy Lt. Adam Levine who described how the arrest was made in January of this year at Amador’s residence.
Levine told jurors that he stayed outside the residence with the defendant while two of his deputies searched the home.
Landreth also testified, and later in the hearing Sales had a notebook admitted into evidence that contained a printed transcript of calls that Amador had made on a cellular phone with individuals before her arrest.
“This is about Latoya’s future,” Stephens told the jurors during the closing arguments before they retired to determine the defendant’s punishment.
Stephens told the jurors that it was hard to see a single instance in a woman’s life, “a complicated life. This woman is so much more than what she’d been painted to be.”
Stephens explained that Amador was a convicted felon, and she faced at least a five-year prison sentence.
“She’s not walking out of here,” he said.
He went on to explain why she chose not to be in the courtroom, explaining that Amador told the jailers during the incident, “Don’t treat me like an animal. Don’t treat me like an animal. Don’t treat me like an animal.”
Sales told the jury that the defense had tried to get them to believe that Amador was just a drug user.
Then he lifted a photo taken from the video of Amador selling the drugs to the informant.
“This is Latoya Amador,” Sales said as he showed jurors the photo.
The jury left the courtroom to deliberate at 5:40 p.m. and asked to see some evidence 10 minutes later.
Bauer had a bailiff deliver some photos taken from the video of the drug transaction and the notebook with the cellular phone transcript.
Jurors returned with their decision for the 25 years and the $10,000 fine at 7:22 p.m.
Bauer immediately pronounced the sentence.
