Mickie Treviño loves her hometown and would do anything to keep it safe.
After witnessing a motor vehicle accident where a small child was ejected and died about 12 years ago, Treviño has made it her personal vow to keep kid’s safe.
“There’s nothing I love more than my Bee County kiddos,” she said with a smile. “I started ‘Operation Save Our Babies’ after that accident, and I look forward to helping as many people as I can. I love being a mentor for them and looking out for their safety. They are everything to me.”
Treviño has partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation for multiple initiatives including a crosswalk and car seat safety inspections and certification.
Treviño said she is the only one currently certified in the county as a child passenger safety technician.
State law requires children 8 years and younger, unless they are taller than 4 feet, 9 inches, to be secured in a child safety seat whenever riding in a vehicle.
Treviño has purchased car seats with state grants, a partnership with Driscoll Children’s Hospital, TxDOT and even out of her own pocket and is available through appointment for inspections.
“I can’t emphasize how important it is to buckle in your kids,” she said. “A lot of people travel for summer vacations, and parents need to make sure their children are properly secured.”
Treviño conducts inspections in front of Walmart as often as her schedule allows as well. A display with a digital thermometer for indoor car heat awareness will also take place later this week in front of Walmart.
“The heat inside a vehicle triples within seconds,” she said. “People cannot leave their babies and children inside their vehicle. Infants especially are at risk because of the cushion they sit on and the energy they use while crying for help.”
Treviño also pleads with the public to obey another state law that she says affects her and her patients multiple times a week.
“Please move over and slow down if you see an emergency vehicle,” she said. “It’s really sad that people don’t respect these laws. I think drivers are more preoccupied lately on their phones and don’t pay attention to their surroundings. It poses a risk to EMS and our patients.”
During the first weeks of June, Treviño was able to teach more than 100 kids CPR, how to properly use AEDs, which are located at all schools and government buildings, as well as use the Heimlich maneuver.
“I think it’s important to show kids these skills because a lot of them are left at home to babysit their own siblings during the summer,” she said. “I want them to be prepared so in case something happens, they know what to do.”
The young CPR students received a certificate of completion and a mask (inside a) keychain that protects them from transferring harmful bacteria contacted while giving rescue breaths during CPR.
During a class held on June 16, 15 students attentively listened and answered questions before practicing their CPR skills on different sized training mannequins.
“They are so amazing and will absorb whatever you give them,” she said. “I try to do the best I can with what I can and stay positive. In everything I do, I’m always looking out for the best in my community. No matter what happens, no matter how bad it gets, my hometown always comes together and takes care of each other.”
