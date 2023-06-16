More than 100 people gathered at Mineral Cemetery on May 30 to commemorate Memorial Day by honoring and remembering fallen veterans. Music was provided by John Johnson from Manchester, TN, who came out to join the good people of the community in musical remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Rex Harrell, pastor of Mineral Baptist Church, was guest speaker.
Memorial Day dates back to 1868 in the United States, where once it was known as Decoration Day. May Ann Willians is credited with the original idea of strewing both Union and Confederate soldiers’ graves with flowers to recognize their sacrifice. Official recognition came in 1873