A wave of community support rolled through Bee County early last week when the case of a missing girl gripped the area.
Early on the morning of Dec. 13, the Bee County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook that it was launching a countywide search for Sophia Aguilar.
The 10-year-old girl went missing from the Windridge Subdivision off FM 351.
The BCSO reported at the time that the girl had last been seen early that morning at approximately 1:30 a.m.Several local law enforcement agencies were called in to assist in the search, including the U.S. Coast Guard, which provided air support with a helicopter that circled throughout the area.
Local EMS teams and fire department personnel also assisted with the search, as did the county’s K-9 unit.
At the time, Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd said authorities had no leads on Aguilar’s whereabouts.
The search continued throughout the day.
The BCSO’s Facebook posts about the missing girl, as well as posts from her sister, were flooded with comments praying for the girl’s safe recovery.
The original post from Monday morning was shared more than 3,700 times, while an update posted that afternoon was shared more than 3,300 times.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. that same evening, the sheriff’s office announced through another Facebook post that Aguilar had been located and was safe at another residence in the county.
The BCSO announced on that same post that an investigation to determine why Aguilar went missing was ongoing.
“An investigation regarding these events is ongoing. Sophia arrived at the residence and the owner called authorities immediately. There is no indication at this time that Sophia was harbored by anyone,” the post read.
The following day, the BCSO was involved in another search for a missing persons.
This time, a silver alert was issued for Papalote resident Juan Jose Duenez, a 71-year-old male with medical conditions.
That announcement went out at approximately 9 a.m.
The silver alert was discontinued around just before 4 p.m. when Duenez was found on a ranch in the county.
According to the BCSO’s post, “Duenez had suffered injuries from driving though the brush and the risk of placing him in a patrol vehicle was unsafe. He was able to be placed on a gurney and carried several hundred yards to the waiting helicopter and transported to Corpus Christi for care.”
