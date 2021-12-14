The Bee County Sheriff's Office announced late Monday night that Sophia Aguilar had been found safe at another residence in the county.
Aguilar was reported missing to local law enforcement agencies early Monday, which prompted a countywide search that involved multiple agencies.
According to a post on the BCSO Facebook page, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Aguilar was located and the search was no longer active.
---------------------
The following is the original article that appeared on MySouTex.com about the search
The search for a local missing girl continues in Bee County.
On Monday morning, the Bee County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that it was actively searching for 11-year-old Sophia Aguilar.
According to the post, Aguilar went missing from the Windridge Subdivision off FM 351.
The BCSO called in several local law enforcement agencies, EMS and fire department personnel to assist in the search. The county’s K-9 units were also dispatched to assist in the search.
The U.S. Coast Guard was also called in to assist with air support.
Around 2 p.m., the BCSO against posted on Facebook stating that an “intense search” is still underway.
The post also dispelled rumors that the missing girl had been found.
Aguilar was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 13.
According to a post made by Sophia’s sister on Facebook, the girl was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve undershirt, possibly a yellow polo shirt and also possibly a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Any person with knowledge of Aguilar’s whereabouts or with information that could assist in the search are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 361-362-3221.