Moda Midstream & Lexicon donation will provide newly paved driveways to four Ingleside families

INGLESIDE – Moda Midstream (Moda) and Lexicon, Inc. donated $6,772.50 to the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group (CBDRG) to provide newly paved driveways to four Ingleside families in a check presentation ceremony.
The event was held at the Shipp’s family home, on their completed driveway, who received a brand-new, rebuilt home from CBDRG in May. Representatives from Moda, Lexicon, CBDRG and family and friends of the Shipp family were all in attendance to celebrate the donation.
CBDRG’s current project is long-term recovery from the federally declared Disaster 4332 from the August 2017 landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Harvey in the six affected counties in the Coastal Bend of Texas (Aransas, Bee, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio). Homeowners like the Shipp family work with disaster case managers who build long-term recovery plans that may include having their home repaired, rebuilt or replaced.
The City of Ingleside contacted Moda and shared that CBDRG had an urgent need to fund driveways, which weren’t included in the original plans to rebuild homes for four families impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Finishing the driveways was important to make sure there were no delays for those families moving back in and the houses complied with local code.
“We just celebrated our one-year anniversary of being in the community,” shared Jon Ackerman, EVP and CFO at Moda Midstream. “It’s an honor to be able to provide to these four families in Ingleside and help them move back into their homes.”
In order to keep recovery efforts going, CBDRG continues to seek out funds and volunteers who range from skilled laborers to general help. To learn more about the CBDRG, visit www.coastalbenddrg.org.