Moda Midstream & Lexicon donation will provide newly paved driveways to four Ingleside families

Representatives from Moda, Lexicon, CBDRG and family and friends of the Shipp family were all in attendance to celebrate the donation and newly-paved driveways of four Ingleside homes last week. “We’ve been blessed with all the contributions to help families recover and recovery efforts are still on going,” said Warren Phipps, executive director of CBDRG. “But one of the things that’s really special is the local industry stepping up to help the community.”