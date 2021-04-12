Jesse James is known worldwide for building some of the most unique vehicles the world has ever seen.
As the operator of West Coast Choppers and the host of Discovery Channel’s “Monster Garage,” he’s produced a menagerie of custom builds of both the two-wheel and four-wheel variety.
He brought one of the latest additions to that collection to Bee County last week in the hopes of breaking what seemed to be a curse on his “Monster Garage” builds.
The 51-year-old Californian-turned-Texan, like more than 150 speed enthusiasts, came to Chase Field for the spring edition of The Texas Mile.
“I’ve always known about The Texas Mile and kind of watched it from a distance and kind of paid attention to it,” James said before making his first pass down the runway. “It’s actually pretty cool because it’s such a different form of racing.”
James made the two-hour trek from Dripping Springs – his new home and the new headquarters for West Coast Choppers and Jesse James Firearms Unlimited – to chase after an accomplishment that had eluded him with three previous “Monster Garage” builds.
“On the TV show, we’ve never been able to go 200 mph,” he said. “Me personally, I’ve been over 200 mph like a hundred times like on a Hayabusa or different race cars, but I can’t seem to (do it) for the TV show. This is our fourth try. It’s got some kind of curse.
“It’s just trying to tick all the boxes on things we haven’t done. We just can’t seem to do it.”
Consider that box ticked now, though.
On his second pass down Runway 13/31 in his custom-built 1984 Dodge Rampage, James clocked 207.9 mph.
“It feels pretty good,” he said after the pass, which included speeds 140.8 at the quarter-mile pole and 177.0 at the half-mile pole. “I didn’t realize how much of a monkey it was on my back until like right now, how it feels, ‘Yes!’
“It was awesome. It felt good. It was just free and loose and felt really good. And there’s more. It will go faster.”
The build of the Rampage was the focus of an episode in the new season of “Monster Garage,” which was rebooted by Discovery Channel and is available on the channel’s streaming service, Discovery+.
The Rampage, often known as the forgotten pickup, was produced from 1982 to 1984 with about 40,000 of them rolling off Dodge’s production line.
“I haven’t really seen anybody do a custom badass one, so I kind of like to do my own thing,” said James, adding that he selected the Rampage partly because of its aerodynamic front end.
James’ Rampage includes a Texas Speed 427 engine with a Whipple supercharger and is capable of producing about 1,200 horsepower.
“I think we’ll eventually take it to Bonneville, which is kind of a different animal because we have to change wheels, tires, add all the land-speed stuff,” said James, referencing “Speed Week” at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, where numerous land-speed records have been set on what is colloquially known as Bonneville Speedway.
“It could potentially go 250 or 260 at Bonneville.”
The curse of the “Monster Garage” builds seemed alive and well on James’ first pass down the track when he hit 185.5 mph.
“It felt good, but when I went from fifth to sixth, it like flatlined on the RPMs,” James said. “It’s got to still be going up and pulling the car forward and going faster, and it wasn’t. So, we changed to a different gear, and that did it.
“It’s just finding the magic combo. It’s hard to go 200 in a standing mile. I don’t think people realize how tough it is, especially with an older car from the ’80s. Everything has to be lined up right.”
After a quick belt and gear change, James returned to the start line just after lunch.
The wind was still howling and a light sprinkling of rain was now falling as James creeped up to the line and awaited the go-ahead.
And just seconds later, the curse was finally broken with the board showing 207.9 as fans and crew members of James’ and of The Texas Mile celebrated the feat James had been chasing for 19 years.
“It feels good. Awesome guys, awesome crew of dudes,” James said.
“It plants you in your seat. You feel it right in your ass,” he added about what it felt like to reach speeds in excess of 200 mph. “That’s the only way I can describe it. If it’s going to fast, you’re getting pushed back in your seat.
“I knew when I got back here and everybody was (celebrating), it was like ‘Oh man, I think we did it.’ That was cool.”
James’ quest highlighted what Shannon Matus, the co-founder of the event with her husband, Jay, called an “amazing” weekend.
“He came here not with a (camera) crew, not with Discovery, he came here as a car guy with his friends and his crew just like any of our other participants to chase after something he’s been wanting to do personally himself,” she said. “That’s very similar to all of our participants. He represents all of our participants.”
She added that it “feels good to be home” back in Beeville.
The event’s fall edition will be held in October.
“I dig it. I sat in the trailer this morning with Jay (Matus) watching cars go down. It’s pretty cool. It could be a whole TV show,” James said about The Texas Mile.
“It’s interesting to me, especially since it’s so broad. There’s lots of Corvettes and Mustangs and Hellcats, but also a lot of other cars. It’s kind of cool with some of the cars you wouldn’t think would be that fast, but it’s like, ‘Man, that thing really got going.’”
