BEEVILLE – City Manager Joe B. Montez assured the owners of vacant buildings in this city that they will not be charged a fee for not having them rented.
“The vacant building ordinance is dead,” Montez said earlier this month.
The city manager recommended repeal of the ordinance after he checked a state code that the city had adopted in the past.
“The code addresses everything that was in the ordinance,” Montez said. The difference is that there is no fee included in the code that the building owners are required to pay.
City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez said the issue was brought up at the council’s final meeting in May and Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente Jr. made a motion to repeal it.
The motion was seconded by Councilman Ford Patton, and it passed with a 4-1 vote. Councilman Eric Holland cast the only vote against the repeal. Holland had been instrumental in creating the ordinance.