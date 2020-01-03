Montez explains how city will save money on funding $10 million bond issue for water, wastewater projects

BEEVILLE – When they met last Tuesday evening City Council members acted on two agenda items that are expected to save the city millions of dollars.
The votes endorsed the City of Beeville’s intent to seek a $10 million loan from the Texas Water Development Board in Austin and to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that would allow that agency to contribute $7 million in payments over the life of that loan to the TWDB.
The loan from theaTWDB will mean that the city will qualify for an interest rate of only 1.07 percent for a $1.7 million savings over the 10 years the city pays on the loan.
City Manager Joe B. Montez has been in contact with State Sen. Judith Zaffrini and State Rep. J.M. Lozano to maintain their support for having the TDCJ pay its fair share of the cost of providing water and wastewater services.
Montez asked the council to approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and the TDCJ.
The MOU showed that the TDCJ’s share of the cost of operating water and wastewater plants that serve the three prison units at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex came to $6,998,761.
Council members approved the MOU with a unanimous vote.
In other business, the council voted to:
— Approve a payment of $313,552.30 to the Gonzales-DeLaGarza construction company for work performed on the city’s groundwater project underway at Chase Field.
— Appoint King Fuller to represent the city on the Bee County Appraisal District’s Board of Directors.
— Authorize the city to pay Bee County $11,969.16 for prior emergency management services in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.