For months, the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant has been undergoing renovation to the entire facility. Performance Services Inc. announced during the regular Beeville City Council meeting that these improvements are nearing completion. Now they must wait on a final crucial piece.
According to the presentation, 71% of the improvements are complete. Most of their major purchases have been reported as completed. The only outstanding piece they are waiting on are control panels. It was reported that Performance Services Inc. expects to complete these improvements by the end of October.
In other news, the city council discussed and took action on the following:
• Presented a Doctor’s Day Proclamation for March 30.
• Discussed and approved the second and final readings of a resolution authorizing the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation to enter into an economic development performance agreement with Garmen Development LLC
• Discussed and approved the second and final reading of a resolution
authorizing the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation to enter into an economic development performance agreement with Chonna LLC dba Bee Family Fun Center.
• Approved a contract for election services between the Bee County Election Administration and the City of Beeville for the May 7, 2022, general elections.
• Approved the closure of the northwest side of Veterans Memorial Park for a community Easter egg hunt on April 10.
• Heard and accepted a report on the city’s fiscal year 2021 annual audited financials by Beyer & Company.
• Approved the voluntary annexation located at block 97, BL&I Company.
• Approved a resolution concerning participation in various regulatory actions regarding the expansion of the San Miguel Electric Cooperative Inc. surface lignite mine. This resolution shows the city’s opposition to this new mine due to potential chemical by-products of the mining.
• Approved the certification of unopposed candidates for Wards 2 and 3 for the May 7, 2022, general election.
• Heard an update on the utility relief program as part of the city of Beeville American Recovery Plan Act.
