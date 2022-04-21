The Beeville Independent School District announced Thursday afternoon that a weapon had been confiscated from a student at Moreno Junior High.
"Campus leadership confiscated a weapon from a student on campus. Beeville ISD Police were contacted and responded immediately. At no time during this incident was there a threat made toward a staff member or student. Beeville ISD Police officials are currently on campus. All students are fine and the educational day has continued without incident," read a release sent to parents and guardians.
The release further asked that parents and guardians not attempt to come to the campus.
The lockdown on the campus was later lifted and students were released to leave.
More on the story will appear in the April 28 edition of the Bee-Picayune.