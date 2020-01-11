Moreno leaving bench for new leadership role

BEEVILLE – County Judge Stephanie Moreno announced Friday that she is resigning her position to work for the South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable.
“It is an amazing opportunity to work with Todd Staples and the oil and gas association,” she said. “I feel like I can walk away from the county and be proud of the work I have done.”
The merger of STEER and the Texas Oil and Gas Association began in 2018 with finalization occurring in Jan. 1, 2020.
Part of her employment condition was that Moreno be allowed to work primarily from home.
Her announcement comes just one year into her first full four-year term. She was initially appointed to fill a vacancy left with the death of then County Judge David Silvas. She then won an election to fill the remaining two years of that term followed by her election to this four-year term.
“I feel like we have been able to accomplish so much,” she said. “Every year, I gave myself three goals to accomplish and we have accomplished that and more.”
Among those goals are her continued efforts to reduce extraneous spending, cutting the budget and creating the county’s first nonpartisan election administration.
“The entire process has resulted in an increase in voter turnout,” she said.
Of course, not everything went as she had planned during her time in office.
“My biggest regret is we could not get 911 (emergency call system) under one agency,” she said.
Currently both the county sheriff and city police departments have their own sets of dispatchers. Moreno and commissioners had hoped to consolidate this work into one department at the new county jail.
The jail is expected to be completed this spring, albeit months behind schedule.
“I think we are in good shape with the jail and we have gotten over the rain delays,” she said.
On Jan. 20, she will step down as county judge, leaving that job to local attorney Trace Morrill to serve until a judge is elected in November. That person will take office Jan. 1, 2021.
Moreno began her new position Wednesday, serving in both positions.
She also will remain on the Bee Area Partnership board until a few items are finalized, including a video marketing campaign which began last year.
“It took two years to get the concept of the Bee Area Partnership into reality,” she said. “This puts us in a great position for the businesses that are coming up around us. We are ahead of the game.”
As executive director of STEER, Moreno doesn’t expect she will be any less busy than she was as county judge.
“I imagine it is going to be just as many hours,” she said. “I am going to work just as hard in this job as I did as judge.”
Prior to her serving as county judge, Moreno was an assistant attorney general in the Office of General Counsel in the Child Support Division under Greg Abbott.
During her tenure as Bee County judge, Moreno served as the president of the South Texas Judges and Commissioners Association.
Moreno is a graduate of Jones High, attended Coastal Bend College and received her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Texas State University. She completed her doctorate of Juris Prudence in 2011 at Western New England University School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts, and is a licensed attorney.