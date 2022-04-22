Moreno Junior High went into a hold on April 21 when a student was found with a firearm on campus, Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning confirmed during an interview April 22.
According to Fanning, shortly after lunchtime at the campus, a Moreno student notified a teacher about a rumor of another student having a weapon.
From there, that information was relayed to an assistant principal and then to the Beeville ISD Police Department.
Fanning said members of the BISD PD located the student and initiated a search of the student’s backpack.
“At that point, they were able to discover that there was, indeed, a weapon on campus,” Fanning said.
Fanning confirmed that the weapon was a firearm, specifically a revolver, and that the weapon was not loaded.
He did, however, say that the student was also found in possession of ammunition.
The firearm, Fanning said, was found in the student’s backpack, while the ammunition was found on the student’s “person.”
The firearm was confiscated, and the student was taken into custody.
The campus was placed on a hold, which Fanning said meant other students were asked to remain in their current location while access to the campus was closed off to outside visitors.
After BISD PD completed its initial investigation and found no other credible threats, students were able to resume their regular school day.
Fanning also confirmed that, as of April 22, despite rumors to the contrary, no evidence was found to show that other students were also in possession of firearms on the campus.
At approximately 2 p.m., the district sent out a notification to parents that stated a student was found in possession of a weapon at the school and that the campus was on a hold. It also asked parents not to attempt to visit the campus during the hold.
Students were later released at the regularly-scheduled time.
Fanning confirmed that the student was arrested and taken off campus after the incident.
The district, Fanning said, will seek the maximum allowable punishment under Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code.
That punishment would be expulsion, according to Section 37.007, which says a student shall be expelled from a school if “while within 300 feet of school property, as measured from any point on the school’s real property boundary line ... possesses a firearm, as defined by 18 U.S.C. Section 921.”
“What I can tell you is that this is something that I take extremely seriously,” Fanning said. “It is something that we’re going to maximize everything that we possibly can from the Texas Education Code for any offense – but especially an offense such as this, where a student brings a weapon on our campus, whether they intended to do harm or not.
“The fact that they had it on our campus is a huge concern for us. It’s something that will not be tolerated.”
Fanning confirmed that the maximum penalty is expulsion, before adding “the low end for me at this point is expulsion.”
Fanning also feted his staff for creating an environment where a student felt comfortable reporting the threat.
“I think one of the things that we worked extremely hard on – even before my arrival, and since I’ve been here – is creating a culture and an environment where our students, faculty and employees feel comfortable with coming to different people and reporting things,” the superintendent said. “And so I think that was the biggest thing that was on display for us this time.”
In response to the incident, students at MJH were asked to refrain from bringing backpacks to campus.
“That probably will be in effect for a while,” Fanning said about the backpack ban.
He also said that the district would begin an immediate review of all policies and procedures relating to campus safety.
“We think that we have a lot of good systems in place,” Fanning said, “but we can always go back and look at those and say, ‘Hey, can we refine those? Can we look at some things differently? Are there some things that we can do as it relates to tightening things up?’”
The introduction of metal detectors – which was a popular talking point among some community members on Facebook posts about the incident – will be discussed Fanning confirmed.
“I think it’s something that we’ll definitely look into,” he said. “I think (having) metal detectors has its pros and its cons. But it’s something that we will look at and just thoroughly investigate—not only metal detectors—but look at other options and things of that nature.”
Editor's note: This story will appear in the April 28 edition of the Bee-Picayune, but appears online before that edition because of its relevance to a current event.