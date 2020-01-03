Moreno will soon resign following new appointment to energy roundtable

SAN ANTONIO – Stephanie Moreno will soon resign her position as Bee County judge as she was named executive director of the South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable.
She will continue serving as county judge, though, until a replacement is appointed by county commissioners.
“South Texas has seen tremendous growth and increased opportunity thanks to the oil and natural gas industry, which is a trusted partner to our communities when it comes to economic development, community strength and environmental progress,” Moreno said in a news release.
“It is an honor to have been selected for this position and I look forward to furthering my work with communities, leaders and residents in the Eagle Ford and the Rio Grande Valley as STEER continues to serve as a strong voice for the oil and natural gas industry in South Texas.”
“Judge Moreno has represented South Texas well as an effective and highly regarded leader,” said Teddy Carter, chairman of STEER’s Governing Council. “As executive director, her experience and leadership will serve the STEER members well during this pivotal time in our state’s energy industry.”
“Texas is fortunate to have robust oil and natural gas operations that contribute so much to community development, provide hundreds of thousands of jobs and support our schools and roads through billions of dollars paid in taxes and royalties every year,” said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA).
“Judge Moreno brings a hands-on approach to meeting the needs of the communities in production areas, understands that economic development is an ongoing process and that collaboration is needed at every level. I look forward to her continued leadership,” he added.
Moreno was appointed Bee County judge on May 11, 2015, by a unanimous vote of the Bee County Commissioners Court.
Prior to her appointment as county judge, she was an assistant attorney general in the Office of General Counsel in the Child Support Division under Greg Abbott.
She is a graduate is A.C. Jones High School, attended Coastal Bend College and received a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Texas State University. She completed her doctorate of Juris Prudence in 2011 at Western New England University School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts, and is a licensed attorney in the state of Texas.
