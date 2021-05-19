The newly elected city council and school board members expressed nothing but gratitude and honor for their community’s support on May 1.
When asked what their first thoughts were after receiving an overwhelming 190 of 239 votes for the Ward 1 seat on the Beeville City Council, Michael Willow II said it was surreal and he is still in shock.
“I am humbled beyond belief that many people voted for me,” he said. “I’m excited to take on this challenge, and I’m looking forward to being a loud voice for Ward 1 and being a part of the council.”
Willow said before he makes any promises or decisions, his first order of business is learning how things work.
“I know I have a lot to learn, and a lot needs to be done,” he said. “But I want to learn and do things the right way and bring that buzz back to Beeville. I want to work with the rest of the members on the council as well as other organizations to make sure our city is getting everything it deserves.”
Stephanie Moreno also said she was extremely thankful for everyone’s support, including those who made calls and shared posts on social media.
“I’m excited to become a member of this board and help the students,” she said. “There are certain issues that I want to address and things that need to be reprioritized to so can get the district where it needs to be.”
Moreno said her responsibility to her community is deeply rooted, and she looks forward to making a difference where it starts – with the students.
“I’m determined to work with these board members and superintendent,” she said. “I owe it to the community that supported me to look into these issues and move in the right direction.”
Moreno won the Sub-district 1 seat on the Beeville Independent School District Board of Trustees with 266 votes out of 419.
Both Moreno and Willow were sworn in on May 11.
