The wildfires that continue to plague Bee County and all of South Texas have now necessitated action by County Judge Trace Morrill. Morrill asked the commissioners to approve a disaster declaration related to the risk of wildfires during the regular Commissioners Court meeting on April 11.
Morrill entered an emergency declaration with the state of Texas regarding the spate of wildfires that have persisted with the lack of rain.
“Our fire departments have been run ragged for the last two months,” said Morrill. “An emergency declaration not only from the governor of the state of Texas ... but also our local emergency declaration will potentially free up county, state and potentially federal funds and resources to assist the county and all of its volunteer fire departments in responding to what is sure to be one of the most active fire seasons we have had on record.”
The Commissioners Court moved to approve this disaster declaration.
In other news, the Commissioners Court discussed and took action on the following:
• Approved an interlocal agreement between Bee County and the Bee Development Authority for a lift station.
• Approved Appraisal & Collection Technologies LLC’s tax collection software proposal to replace the task office’s current software program with NetData.
• Accepted the submission of the 2021 tax office scofflaw collections.
• Approved and accepted a submission of the updated Karankawa Wind LLC annual certification of compliance from Avangrid Renewables.
• Approved expo auditorium building repairs to find and fix possible termite issues.
• Tabled the placement of local hotel/motel occupancy tax proposal on the November general election ballot so they can get legal counsel involved.
• Approved a request to close County Road 620 in Papalote on April 22-24 from Papalote Volunteer Fire Department for their annual IBCA cook off.
• Approved unexpected expenses from additional 2022 elections and legislative changes: constitutional amendment election, runoff elections, special elections and new legislation for ballot by mail and cost associated.
• Read a memorandum of understanding between Bee County and the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend.
• Heard an update on the American Rescue Plan status and projects.No major updates were made. According to Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt, everything is going to plan.
• Heard an update regarding Bee County COVID-19 status, preparedness and contingency planning. It was stated that although a new variant may hit the USA soon, the vaccination rates amongst Bee County are high.
• Entered an executive session to consult with legal counsel regarding the Bee County Law Enforcement Center.
