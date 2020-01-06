Morrill will serve as county judge

BEEVILLE – Trace Morrill will replace County Judge Stephanie Moreno when she resigns Jan. 20.
Commissioners unanimously agreed on his appointment during their meeting this morning.
Morrill, a local attorney, also serves as a trustee on the Coastal Bend College board of trustees.
Moreno, also an attorney, announced her intent to resign last week as she has accepted the position of executive director of the South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable.
She will work both jobs temporarily, saying there are still a few items she wished to finish before handing the courthouse keys over to Morrill.
See more on this story in the Thursday edition of the Bee-Picayune.