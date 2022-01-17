It has been nearly four years since then-Bee County Judge Stephanie Moreno and the county’s commissioners celebrated breaking ground on the construction of the Carlos Carrizales Jr. Law Enforcement Center and Robert L. Horn Bee County Jail.
But all that fanfare and excitement has devolved into a massive headache for the county, one that still lingers on as calendars turn to 2022.
To date, the project has cost the county nearly $27 million, which is more than $1.3 million over the publicized figure that was announced in 2018 when Moreno and the commissioners broke ground.
And that figure doesn’t include what the county has had to pour into a temporary fix to alleviate HVAC issues that have plagued the building since it officially opened in 2020.
Those issues – the HVAC system’s inability to regulate the humidity in the building – have been the bane of now-Bee County Judge Trace Morrill’s existence over the past 18 months.
“We just want what we contracted for,” the judge said during an interview last week at his office in the Bee County Courthouse.
Morrill has been at the forefront of the county’s fight to find a resolution to the HVAC issues, which, in part, landed the facility on the Texas Commission on Jail Standard’s (TCJS) list of non-compliant jails last year.
In July, county commissioners approved a temporary measure that would alleviate the humidity issues in the building.
Morrill confirmed that, to date, the measure has cost the county $233,789.
The measure involves the temporary installation of temperature-control equipment from manufacturer Aggreko.
The base monthly rate for the use of that equipment is $19,333.67.
Current weather conditions have made use of the equipment unnecessary, Morrill said, but it will be needed again when the higher temperatures return to the area.
He said the county is looking to make an agreement with Aggreko that will reduce the monthly cost while the equipment is not in use, but keep it in place to avoid costly fees related to first tearing the equipment down and then having to reinstall it later when it is needed again.
A permanent solution to the issues plaguing the jail, Morrill said, is on the way.
Finger-pointing over who was at fault for the issue began nearly as soon as the county took possession of the facility.
ECM International Inc., the company hired by the county to manage the project, Turner Construction Company and Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects have all been involved in that blame game.
Morrill said the county is in discussions with all three of those entities for an “amicable” solution.
“All of the parties are engaged in confidential settlement discussions to try to resolve this in an amicable fashion,” the judge said. “I remain hopeful that all of the interested parties will be able to craft a solution for the community.”
Last year, the county contracted HMG and Associates Inc. to determine the cause of the humidity issues at the facility.
That report, which the Bee-Picayune obtained via a Texas Public Information Act request, details a faulty design of the HVAC system.
“The spaces are heated and cooled by single zone DX rooftop units. The units do not have humidimizer controls and do not have a hot-gas reheat coil for humidity control,” a portion of the report on the detention area reads. “Code requires the supply fans to operate continually to provide ventilation air and building pressurization. When the space thermostat is satisfied, the compressor cycles off, but the fan continues to operate, and warm-humid air enters the building.
“The facts indicate the HVAC system is not providing acceptable indoor conditions.”
The report also details missing components on the HVAC system that feeds the sheriff’s office portion of the building.
As part of the report, HMG and Associates Inc. provides two solutions.
Option A in the report calls for the replacement of all of the existing roof-top cooling units in the system over the detention area and installation of other components on the system on the sheriff’s side of the building. That option, according to the report, is priced at approximately $120,000 plus tax for just the equipment, which would take approximately 12 weeks for delivery.
Option B calls for the modification of the existing roof-top units and would “impose the least disruption to existing operations” according to the report. The option comes with a price tag of approximately $150,000 plus tax for the equipment, which would take about 10 weeks for delivery.
Morrill said the county will likely implement one of those two options, but which one and who is going to pay for it has not yet been resolved.
“If the parties can’t find their own solution, I need a working jail, and in order to get a working jail, if I have to spend money to do it, we’re going to have to spend money,” Morrill said.
“I’ve been incredibly frustrated over the course of the last year and a half now with the companies that we contracted with. But, of late, they seem to be getting serious about figuring out how we can resolve this,” he added.
He said all of the parties will be involved in a mediation later this month.
“After that, the county will have a better idea or know for sure if we’re headed to litigation,” the judge said.
“I can tell you my personal opinion is that Bee County cannot wait for a multi-year lawsuit to resolve itself.”
That opinion, he explained, comes from his belief that the TCJS will not allow the jail to stay open if a permanent solution to the issues is not implemented.
Should a shutdown occur, the county would be forced to relocate all the inmates housed at the jail to a neighboring jail, which Morrill said would be “costly.”
The judge said he hopes it doesn’t have to come to that.
“If we can work together and get it done faster, that would assuage a lot of the frustration that I’ve had over the last 18 months, which I think would inure to the benefit of our contractors,” said Morrill, an attorney by trade who specialized in contract law. “They should want to keep their customer happy and, right now, their customer is incredibly angry at them and their customer is incredibly adept at complex litigation issues.
“I’m not concerned. I’m not scared. I’m irritated and frustrated.”
