At the monthly meeting of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Beeville Fire Department held on March 14, Helen Morris was presented her 65-year service pin with the organization, commemorating her commitment and service with refreshments, a bouquet of flowers and framed memento of her service.
Morris recalls the evening of Nov. 4, 1956, at the age of 21, Morris gathered with a small group of ladies and other wives of firefighters at one of their homes in the interest of joining the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Beeville Fire Department. She has been an instrumental asset in working for the good of the auxiliary as well as serving the needs of the Beeville Fire Department. Upon marrying in 1956, Helen desired to work alongside with her husband and help people in desperate situations. Joining the Ladies’ Auxiliary enabled her to achieve that dream and now, for over 65 years, she has risen to the task and fulfilled her passion.
As a support system for the firefighters, the Ladies’ Auxiliary provides food and drink when firefighters are battling fires for extended periods of time. They prepare monthly meals for department business meetings as well as special occasions as well as moral support when firefighters are discouraged, injured and exhausted.
Over the years, Helen has held every position in the organization, filling some positions multiple times. Such positions included president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, reporter and parliamentarian. Her latest position was that of vice president in 2021 for which her service and knowledge were invaluable to the organization.
Helen enjoyed serving in the auxiliary while helping her husband run their local business, Morris Radiator Shop. Helen has also worked at a local bank and has raised their two sons, Mark and Mike, who were present most of the time to observe her involvement. At 8 years old, Mike represented the department as mascot for not only the Beeville Fire Department but also for the Guadalupe District. On April 13, 2010, the members of the Beeville Fire Department bestowed Helen the highest honor of being voted Mother of the Department, a position which she proudly carries still today. Donnie now serves as Father of the Department, having retired after 70 years as a firefighter and previously serving as fire chief for 32 years. The positions of Mother and Father of the Department are ones of respect and appreciation for the service and support provided to members in the department. Both Helen and Donnie proudly and faithfully fill these roles and if asked about their service, you will notice a smile and a gleam in their eyes as their passion for a life of service shines through. The Ladies’ Auxiliary would like to publicly thank Helen for her service and commitment through the past 65 years and congratulate her on this accomplishment and ongoing service.
Information contributed by Gwenyth Burris, Beeville Ladies’ Auxiliary