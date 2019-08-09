Mother hopes community will help where Medicaid fails

BEEVILLE – Evelyn Sain is caught in the middle of Medicaid bureaucracy — a fight her mother is surrendering now, opting to pay the dental bills of her 29-year-old daughter.
“Evelyn has special requirements for dental work because she has a vagus nerve stimulator,” said Cora Sain, her mother. “She has cerebral palsy and multiple seizure disorders.”
This means that to have four teeth extracted, she will need to be placed under full anaesthesia.
“There are only a handful of doctors who do this,” her mother said. “Someone has to monitor her vagus nerve stimulator and make sure she isn’t having major seizures while under anesthesia.”
Evelyn has insurance, Superior Star Plus.
Finding a doctor who can work on Evelyn with her condition, and who takes this insurance, has proved a challenge.
“I have spent the past eight months calling doctor after doctor,” Cora said.
Even those administering these plans have been unable to help as they send her to doctors unable to do the work.
“They have given me six names,” she said. She talked to one — they no longer accept the plan. Anther wasn’t even in the city anymore. The last four were 175 miles away.
“I cannot afford to travel that far,” she said. “It has been a struggle.
“I have been on the phone with them more than 36 hours back and forth.
“I have had problems before with Medicaid but nothing like this.”
She is giving up and opting to pay for the surgery herself — which will be upwards of $1,500. Medicaid is paying the hospital stay for the work at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio.
The doctor takes a different plan which Evelyn is not on as it is only available to those as far south as San Antonio.
“I am a single mom with one income, and $1,500 may not seen insurmountable to some, but when you look at my budget, it is insurmountable,” she said.
Cora has raised about $600 already and is hoping a bake sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will get her the rest.
“We are even going to have a face painter,” she said of the event in front of Beall’s this weekend. “I have never done a bake sale, so I don’t know how well they do. I am just doing whatever I can do.”
Of course, this is just the beginning for Evelyn as additional root canals and fillings will be needed in the following months. That means more money.
Cora says that she knows her daughter is in pain as she waits for the surgery.
“Evelyn has an extremely high threshold of pain,” Cora said “When she tells me her tooth hurts, I know it would put you or I down.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.