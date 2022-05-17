What began as a high speed pursuit ended with an arrest and multiple criminal charges.
According to the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, on May 3, multiple calls of a black Dodge driving recklessly all throughout Beeville flooded in.
Deputies with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office managed to locate the truck just north of Americana Arms. The driver of the truck then led deputies on a pursuit.
Beeville Police, Beeville ISD Police, Pct. 2 constables and the Texas DPS joined the pursuit.
Despite crashing the truck into a set of guardrails, the driver continued to attempt an escape in the now damaged vehicle.
According to the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to place spike strips at various locations to try to get the vehicle to come to a stop. However, the driver used their truck as a weapon to prevent them from placing the spikes. No fatalities were reported during the chase.
The chase finally came to an end on the east side of Beeville. Photos of the scene show the truck in poor shape with its right front tire missing.
The driver has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, evading in a motor vehicle, theft of property over $30,000 and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The incident is still under investigation by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office.
