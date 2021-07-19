The district attorney’s office continues to move forward with their involvement in two local murder trials and an aggravated perjury case involving a former Beeville Police Department officer and Beeville Volunteer firefighter.
•Concerning Greg Bohac, who was one of four men arrested in August 2018 and charged with murder in connection of the fatal shooting of Austin Salinas, 19, multiple announcements were made including a jury trial date of Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.
A pre-trial hearing and announcement will take place in September and October.
•Concerning Greg Baron, who was indicted in May for a charge of aggravated perjury, a jury trial date was set for Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.
According to documents filed at the Bee County Courthouse, Baron allegedly, “Did then and there, with intent to deceive and with knowledge of the statement’s meaning, make a false statement under oath, namely “…I have never arrested anybody for open container.”
The document states that Baron allegedly had previously stated, outside the courtroom, that he did in fact make the arrest based on the charge of open container in a suppression hearing.
Baron was a sergeant with the Beeville Police Department during the October 2020 incident. He is no longer employed with the department as of March.
In early May, Baron’s attorney Gregory Cagle, filed a discovery request in pursuant to the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure Article 39.14.
This requires prosecutors to open their files and provide copies of requested discovery. The rule also requires prosecutors to keep records of the files they disclose.
Cagle also requested that the names and addresses of each person in the disclosing party that may be used at trial to present evidence.
On July 8, a motion for continuance was granted by presiding 156th District Judge Patrick Flanigan.
If convicted, Baron faces a penalty of two to 10 years in state prison and or a fine not to exceed $10,000.
BPD and DPS officials could not release details, or confirm or deny a statement made by prosecutors in the courtroom and did not give a statement in time for press regarding an ongoing investigation related to the Bohac and Baron cases.
•Concerning Damian Cruz, who was arrested and charged with the murder for the fatal shooting of Jacob Cole Thompson in August 2019 at the age of 17.
Recently the state’s list of expert witnesses was filed with the 156th Judicial Court, which includes Beeville Police Department officers, Texas Rangers, a Nueces County medical examiner, a forensic scientist and a firearm examiner.
Cruz was also charged with aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.
A notice was filed on June 30, which anticipates the possible use of a list of crimes of Cruz as evidence. The date of offenses begins in 2017, with 16 entries including multiple arrests for criminal mischief, burglary of a building and possession of marijuana and controlled substances.
A jury trial is set to begin on Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•