Li Rowlett, a junior at AC Jones High School helped spread the love this Valentine’s Day to our local elderly residents with the help of other volunteers and the Beeville Art Museum.
“I started drawing when I was two years old,” Rowlett said. “So when I was little I had a lot of free time on my hands, so I started drawing characters and I would make storylines.”
Rowlett, who is a regular at the art museum, enjoys the creativity art allows for.
“I can do watercoloring, acrylics and digital painting, but I really just enjoy using a pen and pencil,” Rowlett said
Rowlett began going to BISD when she was in fifth grade and is currently in Theatre Production at AC Jones. Her goal is to become a biologist when she graduates.
“I was homeschooled when I was younger and I wanted to make connections and have friends,” Rowett said. “I made a whole speech for my parents so I’ve been in public school since then.”
The Beeville Art Museum offers a variety of art classes to the public with the Beeville Art Museum Future Artist (BAMFA) program being one of Rowlett’s favorite classes to attend. BAMFA hosted its annual resident outreach and had volunteers help make Valentine’s Day cards to be delivered to the nursing homes here in Beeville.
Education Coordinator Sydney Westin, who helps organize and leads the BAMFA program, has been able to deliver Valentines to each of the residents at the nursing homes.
“For the past two years we have been able to deliver over 170 Valentine’s cards to the local residents.” Westin said.
The BAMFA program hosts two meetings every month at the Beeville Art Museum and is for teens between 13-to-18 years of age.
“We get about six-to-ten individuals at every meeting,” Westin said.
The art created through BAMFA gets displayed as one of the art exhibits at the end of the school year. BAMFA has been around since 2017 and is open for adolescents who have an eye for art or just enjoy drawing and being creative.