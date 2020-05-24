BEEVILLE – If you were listening real closely on May 5, you could hear the collective celebration of women from across the state of Texas.
That’s the day that Gov. Greg Abbott announced that nail and hair salons and barbershops could reopen, beginning May 8.
Nicole Tipton, the owner of TipTastic Nails in Beeville, could feel and hear that celebration as her phone nearly exploded from her loyal clients calling, texting and direct messaging her to find out when she would start accepting appointments again.
“I did not have time to react,” Tipton said about what she thought when Gov. Abbott made the announcement as she was helping her son with his math homework.
“I had no time because my inbox, my cell phone, went crazy. Like real crazy. The girls were calling me.”
It didn’t take long for Tipton’s appointment book to fill up.
“Within two days,” she said. “... I’m booked solid through mid-June already.”
Tipton, who has been a licensed manicurist in the state for the past dozen years, says a normal day features anywhere from seven to nine appointments that range from about 35 minutes up to two hours.
“Usually I’m here bright and early until late at night,” she said about her schedule.
Kyndall Maisel was one of the first to contact Tipton after Gov. Abbott’s announcement.
She is a nail model for TipTastic — one of six in the second iteration of the program — and had been champing at the bit for a new set of claws.
“I texted Nicole right away. I was like, ‘I’ve got to get in.’ It was good,” said Maisel, who is “spoiled” according to Tipton because she was TipTastic’s first nail model.
“... I was excited because I had been waiting. And I had about a hundred different nail ideas.”
She said she didn’t just want a new set — she needed a new set.
“Every girl, you’ve got to go and get yourself pampered up for the month. You’ve got to go get your nails and toes done.
“When you can’t do that,” she said with a laugh, “it’s just like, ‘OK, I guess I’ll just have little boy hands.’”
Down time
Tipton had been operating from her new location at 306 E. Corpus Christi St. for less than a month when Gov. Abbott announced his shutdown order.
“I was so sad,” Tipton said when she got the news about having to close her doors to in-person appointments.
“I was sad for my girls.”
She found a way, though.
She set up a station at the salon that would allow clients to take measurements for press-on nail kits.
“I’ve always done (press-ons), but I never thought I’d have to do them for my regular girls,” she said.
“It just made them feel like they had the experience without having to come in and sit in here.”
She was able to offer that service throughout the whole month of April.
“They went crazy. I had 75 orders,” Tipton said. “... Of course, it was all custom orders, so whatever they could get here, they got it in the press-ons.”
Welcome to the family
Early in the salon’s closure, Tipton and Maisel announced the newest additions to the nail model program with a video on Facebook.
Kaitlyn Pelitire, Amanda Garza, Sarah Colle, Vanessa Sauceda and Laryssa Moreno will join Maisel as the salon’s six models.
“Being a nail model, you just kind of give (Tipton) the free will to do whatever,” Maisel said about the program. “If she sees a new idea, that’s kind of what I’m here for, so she can try it out and do something different.”
The models, according to Tipton, are essentially the advertising department for the salon.
“A lot of my girls work with the public and their hands are the first thing people see,” she said. “The fact that they trust me to do them means a whole lot to me.”
The top priority
Tipton reopened her shop on the first day she was permitted, May 8.
She did so with the new mandated protocols in place: masks, gloves and a partition between the stylist and the client.
“I’ll do it as long as I have to. And, if I had to do it forever, it wouldn’t bother me if it ensures the safety of my clients and myself,” Tipton said about the new precautions. “We all have families to go home to at the end of the day.”
Safety and sanitation, Tipton said, have always been her priority anyways.
“Anybody who gets their nails done with me can tell you that my sanitation is the highest,” she said. “... The only things really different are the masks, the gloves, and the glass between us.”
That commitment to safety is part of what keeps Maisel coming back.
“She’s very sanitary with everything. I guess that’s one thing I really like,” said Maisel, who admitted that she’s had close to 20 different sets of nails done by Tipton since she started as a TipTastic model last year. “... It makes you feel a lot more comfortable and makes you want to keep coming back.
“I’ve referred a lot of people to her and they’ve all loved her like I do.”
It’s a perfect circle of love, actually: The clients love her, and she loves her clients.
“It’s amazing. These girls have become my family,” Tipton said. “I spend more time with them than I do with my own family sometimes. It’s important to me.
“It makes me feel really good that they trust me.
“... This is my passion.”
