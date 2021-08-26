After working several years in the behavioral health field as a licensed counselor, Dr. Chris Neal realized he wasn’t in love with his career as much as before.
So, he left the field and is now finding joy as the new band director at the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District.
“My wife is actually the reason I returned to this,” said Neal. “She saw me working with the kids in Big Spring and she said ‘I’ve never seen you as joyful as when you’re doing this.’ She’s my biggest supporter.”
Neal has conducted and educated performers and earned national and international level recognition.
He has written drill for bands all over the state and performed at multiple bowl championship games and competitions.
“I started at Waco Independent School District,” said Neal. “Then I moved on to Angelo State University before making it to McMurry University in Abilene. In the beginning of my career, it was important to me to work with that level and give those award-winning performances.
“But when I started thinking deeply about people and the impression I want to leave, it’s a program like this that I fit perfectly into.”
Assistant Band Director Jesse Casarez said there have been four band directors within the last four years he has been with Skidmore-Tynan ISD, but Neal is different.
“I have never seen the kids this excited,” he said. “The way they concentrate when he’s talking to them, the morale and atmosphere in general. He’s already turning things around. It’s nice to finally see someone who pays attention and is so detail oriented.
“I can’t wait for people to see this show. It’s going to be a great year.”
This year’s program is a collection of dark classical pieces, including one titled “The Vampire Hunter,” with a haunted castle theme and plans for backdrops and heavy electronics.
“There’s a deeper message to the show,” said Neal. “It starts off very dark, then moves toward the light and a more triumphant sound. The kids have identified with it and I think it’s exactly what our audience needs right now. Even when you’re surrounded by darkness, you have to create that light and find a way out.”
Neal said he is undaunted by a smaller, younger band and looks forward to working with a group that is more focused and hard working.
“This is a great group of kids,” he said. “If you have that growth mindset and good work ethic- that’s all I need. Talent will only take you so far. I want to help these kids see their full potential and stay in the band and grow as humans. The trophies and accolades will come. My priority is building their confidence and teaching them everything I can about music.”
When Neal walked into the Skidmore-Tynan High School band hall as the band director for the first time, there were only 24 students on his roster.
He confirmed that, since band camp started, the roster has grown into the mid-forties and he’s not stopping there.
“I’m the guy that’s going to walk down the halls and ask, ‘Hey, why aren’t you in my band?’ And if they say, ‘Well I don’t know how to play an instrument,’ I will tell them, ‘Don’t waste my time with stupid details, please join us,’” he joked. “I can teach them to play. Little by little, they will master that instrument and it will empower them to take on those challenges later in life. And that’s what’s important. I don’t care if we win.
“I will be prouder watching them walk off the field knowing they gave the best performance they could. That moment, those bus rides, those late-night practice memories- that’s what’s important. That’s the only thing that’s important.”
