Near 30 marching bands competing at Jones High

BEEVILLE – Veterans Memorial Stadium will be rocking Saturday as nearly 30 schools perform throughout the day in a marching band competition there.
This is the first time the district has been host to such an event, which begins at 12:30 p.m., and it is coming with some challenges.
Ann Ewing, school principal, said, “The hardest part is the logistics.
“We have never put a show on like this before — a contest of this magnitude with 29 bands.”
Initially, the plan was to have 10 to 15 bands perform.
“Next thing we knew we had a couple more and then couple more,” she said. “All of sudden it became a really big performance.”
Everything is being planned — down to the minute to keep performances on schedule.
“There is lot that goes into putting on a marching band that people don’t know about,” she said.
There must be parking for the buses that doesn’t preclude spectator parking.
Security must be on hand for the students ensuring they are safe along with the community. Bands need an area to warm up. Judges need a hospitality area, as do band directors.
Each band will get eight minutes to perform after their five minute warm-up. Then it is two minutes to be off the field.
“Some of these bands bring big props,” Ewing said. “When you are talking about UIL they get dropped a rating if they aren’t off in two minutes.”
This is considered a pre-UIL competition as bands use it to find their flaws.
“Most bands will attend one to five competitions,” she said.
While trophies and awards are nice, what most are wanting are the critiques from the judges as they head into competition season.
“The judges being brought in are great judges who have done this before,” she said. “The schools will be getting excellent feedback. This is what they take back and work on for their main contest.”
On Oct. 26, many of these bands, at least those in the 3A category, will be coming back as Jones High is hosting the UIL competition.
“We expect to have roughly the same number of bands in attendance,” Ewing said. “It all depends on how many of those bands earn a 1 at region.”
Jones High is performing last as an exhibition. Their performance is 9 p.m.