Personnel from AEP Texas have not pinpointed the cause of a recent power outage that affected roughly 8,700 customers in a three-county area.
AEP spokesman Omar Lopez said that at 11:30 a.m. March 17, an issue with a transmission line caused the substations in Beeville and Three Rivers to go down.
“We’re unsure why,” he said.
Residents in Goliad, Bee and Live Oak counties reported losing power. Those receiving electricity from the Three Rivers substation had their service restored in 89 minutes, Lopez said, while the Beeville substation regained power about 30 minutes later.