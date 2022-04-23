A high speed pursuit ripped its way through Beeville on April 7, with the perpetrator at one point exceeding 100 mph on West Corpus Christi Street.
According to information provided by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began when a call was made regarding a suspicious vehicle at the Garza West Prison Complex.
When deputies made contact, the driver attempted to escape in a vehicle.
Texas DPS took over the pursuit, which ended in Live Oak County. The perpetrator was identified as Rigoberto Morales. Morales was found to be in possession of narcotics, a handgun and identification belonging to other individuals.
According to the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, Morales was charged with evading arrest and detention with a motor vehicle, evading arrest and detention, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two charges of possession of controlled substance penalty group one, two grams-400 grams, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, one gram-four grams, fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, 10-50 items and a warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Morales has been booked into Bee County Jail. No bond has yet been set for Morales.
