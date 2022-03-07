Bee County residents have a lot to look forward to this year. Now included among those things is a motocross track.
Lee Pattison is heading up a new non-profit organization called Hidden Oaks MX. Pattison has been riding dirt bikes for many years and has begun work on the property the track will be located on.
Hidden Oak MX has recently been certified in Texas as a valid, operational non-profit organization.
“We are hoping to have a fleet of dirt bikes that we are hoping to teach kids to ride,” said Pattison. “Kids can ride for free if they can’t afford a bike or can’t afford to travel. There aren’t a lot of places to ride around here. ...There’s no public land, no close tracks. There’s just no motocross nearby anywhere.”
Pattison recalls moving to Beeville five years ago from southern California.
“My wife and I both rode motorcycles back there,” said Pattison. “We came here and brought our bikes with us. When we went to go find a place to ride, there was nowhere to ride. I just started thinking maybe it would be great to one day own a piece of property and build a track.”
Pattison wishes to make the track somewhere people can go to ride.
“We had to drive three hours to get to Sam Houston national forest to find trails to go ride dirt bikes,” said Pattison.
Pattison partnered with his wife, Tuesday, in the endeavor. On the board of the non-profit is Pattison’s uncle, Bill Preszler, and his aunt, Violet Preszler.
Hidden Oak MX now has an operational Facebook page. This page went live on Feb. 15 and at the time of writing already has 333 followers. Prior to making the Facebook page, Lee already noticed some interest from the community around him during his time in Beeville.
“When I lived in town, I built a track in the backyard for my kids,” said Lee. “... The neighborhood kids would come and ride. Some friends of ours, their kid kind of got into it and our boys have been riding together. ... People from all over are saying ‘hey, we can’t wait. We have dirtbikes but we always have to travel.’”
The track will be open to everyone who wishes to use it, however, the donated dirt bikes and classes for riding will be for children.
Lee says that children as young as 3 years old can learn to ride dirt bikes. According to Lee, children that young would start with an electric dirt bike with adjustable top speed settings. The minimum top speed setting would be roughly an average person’s walking speed, allowing even young children to ease their way into the hobby. In addition to this, Lee said that if they are teaching children that young, he would construct smaller tracks for them to learn to ride.
“We will have a full sized motocross track, a peewee track, and an even smaller flat circle track for kids that are really small,” said Lee.
Lee is happy to have gotten their non-profit certification from Texas. He immediately went to create a bank account for the non-profit organization and began digging out space for a pond on the property he is developing. Lee is a partner in a rental equipment company and has some heavy equipment.
“There’s way more that goes into it, especially if I’m going to have the public come and ride,” said Lee. “There’s insurance, drilling a well, getting a separate meter for the track. Basically separating what’s me and my family’s personal property and what we are essentially going to, in the long run, donate to the non-profit.”
Lee is already planning his first fundraiser. While the opening date for the track is up in the air, Lee is hoping to open the track in the fall.
“This is not going to be just a ‘come ride’ kind of deal,” said Lee. “I want it to be a full size real motocross track.”
The track will be located at 9476 County Road 116. Lee urges people to like and share their Facebook page so the word can spread. Lee eventually plans on building a website for Hidden Oak MX.
