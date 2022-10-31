A new company broke ground at the Chase Field Industrial Complex on Oct. 19. Neo Industries is a critical supplier for Steel Dynamics, which has its own plant in Sinton. Neo Industries has been in talks with the Bee Area Partnership and the Bee Development Authority for several months. Initially codenamed Operation Super Supplier, the Bee Area Partnership and the Bee Development Authority have been excited to announce the company’s presence in Bee County since the organizations closed the deal.
Different members of the community attended the groundbreaking, including Beeville Mayor Brian Watson, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Willow, former mayor Frank Dominguez and Bee County Judge Trace Morrill.
Randy Seitz, the CEO for the Bee Area Partnership, spoke about the different reasons such a development should be celebrated.
“It’s a shining
example of the extraordinary things that can happen in a community when we all work together,” said Seitz. “Today is just another example of the vision realized for the economic development of our community that was carried out by former County Judge Stephanie Moreno, BAP and BDA Chair Orlando Vasquez and the rest of the founding members that created the Bee Area Partnership.”
According to Seitz, the lead that led to Neo Industries joining Bee County was provided by Steel Dynamics. Steel Dynamics, impressed by the potential of Bee County, provided them the lead for one of its leading suppliers.
Mark Turner, the executive vice president of US operations for Neo Industries, explained that the praise Bee County received from Steel Dynamics was a major reason for the construction of a new facility.
“We’ve been working with Steel Dynamics for quite some time in some of their other locations so we have a relationship with them,” said Turner. “We’ve been down here ever since they’ve started building. Talking about moving here, whether it be Corpus Christi or someplace near Sinton. Definitely their recommendation to us to look at this place played a key part in choosing it.”
Turner said that the local reception from the community has been amazing so far.
“Being truly successful requires great customers and a great community,” said Turner.” We are very fortunate that we think we have both of those here in Texas as we partner with a great company like Steel Dynamics and we begin to make Beeville our new home. I can assure you that we take our responsibilities as a member of the Beeville community very seriously. We will always have an unwavering commitment to the local environment and the safety and well-being of our employees and their families.”
Turner expects the construction to begin in the first quarter of 2023. He also hopes to see construction conclude within six months.
“We are looking at a start date sometime in the second quarter of 2023,” said Turner.
With Neo Industries setting up at Chase Field, the industrial complex is now fully occupied.
