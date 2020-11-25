For much of the year, humidity is an uncomfortable part of life in the Coastal Bend region.
Usually, however, moist air is not supposed to be in an air-conditioned building. This is a condition that continues to exist in the Robert L. Horn Bee County Jail and the adjoining Carlos Carrizales Jr. Law Enforcement Center.
“For whatever reason the HVAC system at the jail is not able to maintain a lower humidity percentage without the assistance of dehumidifiers,” said Bee County Judge Trace Morrill following the Nov. 9 meeting of the Bee County Commissioners Court.
The judge said that while the severity of the problem has lessened due to cooler, less humid weather conditions, the dehumidifiers have sometimes extracted as much as 50 gallons of moisture from the interior of the structure over a 24-hour time span.
Now, Morrill said, Turner Construction Co., Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects and the county’s project manager – ECM International Inc. – are attempting to figure out who is responsible for the situation and how best to rectify the problem.
“Nobody disputes that the system is not operating properly,” he said.
The architect is attempting to determine if the system was installed properly and if any other issues are causing the humidity build-up, Morrill said. The contractor, Turner, who is experienced in building such facilities, maintains that the building’s design is the culprit.
“ECM is working to get all parties to collaboratively solve the problem,” Morrill said.
County officials have continued to attempt to get to the root of the problem and the judge said the commissioners most recently authorized ECM to send a letter to BSW stating that they must rectify the situation if the humidity build up is the fault of their design. Morrill said the county might have to invoke the errors and omissions clause of their contract, which would hold the architectural firm financially liable for any mistakes it made.
He maintains that both Turner and BSW have done a satisfactory job on the building overall and that invoking the contract’s clause would only be to protect the county and prevent any further delays in the new jail being declared complete. Morrill said qualifications are being sought for an independent expert who potentially could study the situation and determine the cause of the excess moisture, since neither the contractor or architect have expressed an interest in hiring an expert.
The humidity issues have lingered even after workers had to improve an insufficient the seal between the building’s roof and walls and make changes to the kitchen vent hoods and bathroom exhaust vents.
“I’m not a contractor or an architect,” Morrill said. “All I know is that Bee County contracted for a jail and we’re still waiting for that jail.”
In other business, commissioners remain divided over whether to proceed in seeking Texas Water Development Board grant funds to defray the costs of establishing a flood early warning system that would include the installation of monitors at various points where floodwater poses a hazard on county roads. Morrill said that the required match for receiving the money might pose a problem to Bee County not just because of a tight budget year but also because of Road and Bridge Department employees who already have their work cut out for them.
The potential for the monitors to fall victim to vandalism also continues to be of concern, the judge said.
“It’s a big difference if it’s $500 to replace it, or $5,000,” Morrill said. “We’ve already informed (Internal Consulting Engineers) that the county might not want to go through with it. We’re in a tight budget year and after the grant goes away, what’s the real cost to maintain this system?”